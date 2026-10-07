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We all love gaming, but like all pleasures in life, excessive indulgence can lead to damaging your health. For instance, staring too long at computer or TV screens that project blue HEV light can strain your eyes or even ruin your sleep cycle by disrupting your brain.

Fortunately, apparel brand GUNNAR is here to save your eyes with its Fallout-themed Vault 33 Glasses, which are now on sale for $62.99 at Amazon (was $99.00) courtesy of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Other Fallout Gunnar Glasses are also on sale on GUNNAR's website (discounts are applied during checkout).

Why buy these glasses for gaming?

The Gunnar Fallout Vault 33 Gaming Glasses with its carrier bag and case. (Image credit: Gunnar)

These gaming glasses are more than novelty items meant to cater to Fallout fans; they're all useful for protecting the wearer's eyes during long hours of gaming or work staring at computer screens that project blue light all day.

For those unaware, prolonged exposure to blue light (which can be emitted from modern monitors and phone screens) can cause annoying eye strain, headaches, migraines, and even disrupt your sleep pattern. This is because blue light can trick the brain into stopping the production of melatonin, a crucial hormone that helps regulate your sleep cycle.

With GUNNAR's Fallout Gaming glasses, you won't have to worry about that anymore, as they can block blue light from monitors. Additionally, they're also equipped with 100% UV protection, so they can double as stylish sunglasses.

I wear Gunnar glasses every day

Gunnar's amber-tinted lenses help reduce glare whether I'm working at my desk or spending time outside. (Image credit: Future)

I saw Alex covering these Gunnar glasses and knew I had to jump in. I wear a pair of Gunnar glasses every day at my desk, and I often wear them outside as well.

I was sent a pair of Gunnar Novata Onyx glasses to try out and was surprised by how much of a difference they made. They reduce glare and adjust the contrast of what I see, which helps my eyes feel less strained throughout the day.

I've used screen filters and built-in device settings in the past, but they weren't as effective because they only changed the output of a specific display. Gunnar glasses, by contrast, affect everything I'm looking at and help reduce the impact of harsh ambient light as well.

As someone who spends most of the day staring at monitors, I've found the glasses help reduce the tired, dry-eye feeling I sometimes get after long work sessions. — Sean Endicott

GUNNAR Novato Onyx glasses: $130 at Amazon These glasses filter out blue light to reduce eye strain caused by staring at a screen. They're made with a lightweight titanium frame and have anti-reflective coating. Read more Read less ▼

Alternate gaming glasses also on sale

Sun gaming glasses 👓 Save 34% ($33.66) Gunnar Fallout Lucky 38 Gaming Glasses: was $99.99 now $66.33 at gunnar.com

Walk the street like a high-rolling gambler from the Lucky 38 with these Fallout: New Vegas-inspired gaming glasses. They feature a stylish look, UV & blue light protection, and removable leather side shields to give the glasses a vintage look. Read more Read less ▼

Sun gaming glasses 👓 Save 32% ($32.01) GUNNAR Fallout Brotherhood of Steel Gaming Glasses: was $99 now $66.99 at gunnar.com

This variant of the GUNNAR Fallout Gaming Glasses is modeled after the Brotherhood of Steel faction, complete with a durable yet lightweight gunmetal aviator frame and protection against blue & UV light. Read more Read less ▼

Do I need a Prime membership for Big Deal Days? If you're shopping at Amazon this week, you will need a Prime membership in order to access most of the Big Deal Days promotions. If you haven't registered before, you can grab a 30-day free trial and just cancel after you've shopped for deals.

Amazon Prime: Free 30-day trial New members can enjoy exclusive Prime Day discounts for free and cancel anytime. After the trial, membership is $14.99/month plus tax. Includes access to games via Prime Gaming alongside Prime Video and Prime Music. Read more Read less ▼

Will I need prescription for these gaming glasses? No. You can buy non-prescription versions of GUNNAR's Fallout Gaming Glasses or order customized prescription versions on the official GUNNAR Store so they are tailored to your vision.

How long will these deals last? GUNNAR's Fallout Gaming Glasses will be on sale from October 6, 2026 to October 22, 2026.

What is GUNNAR? GUNNAR is an online storefront that specializes in selling computer and gaming eyewear designed to protect the wearer's eyes from eye-straining, headache-inducing blue light and more severe, harmful UV light radiation.

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