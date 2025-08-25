Companies are always trying to find the "next big thing," and there's a whole lot of personal tech that you really don't need. One rapidly evolving category is breaking through, though, spearheaded by one company in particular — XREAL.

I'm talking about AR glasses, of course, which can fulfil a variety of roles but largely focus on giving you a way to use your devices without losing sight of the real world... or letting the real world peer into your digital life. When I reviewed the XREAL One Pro AR glasses, I called them the best of the category.

XREAL One Pro Check Amazon View at Amazon US The XREAL One Pro AR glasses are currently the absolute best in the category, giving you a totally private, high-quality portable display for gaming, creativity, productivity, and more with built-in spatial tracking and stereo speakers. XREAL One Pro + Beam Pro Bundle View at Amazon US If you want to truly dive into augmented reality and even create your own AR content to consume, this bundle gives you everything you need in one easy-to-use package — and you can save a bit on it right now.

Now, these glasses are finally widely available and can be bought for $649 at Amazon.com, and is also available for $649.99 at BestBuy.com, a big step that should make this wearable tech more accessible to more people.

If you already had your eyes on the XREAL augmented reality ecosystem, you can also pick up an XREAL One Pro & XREAL Beam Pro Bundle for $848 $798 at Amazon.com.

AR glasses are here to stay, and XREAL is at the forefront

The XREAL One Pro can get out of your way in an instant if you need to interact with the real world. Using a keyboard was no sweat at all. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

If you're new here, you may be wondering what the big fuss is about AR glasses. Are these set to replace our phones or something? Well, no (at least, not right now); AR glasses are a companion accessory to go along with the tech you already use, and the appeal is pretty straightforward.

Rather than watch movies on your 6-inch phone display, or play games on your 7-inch handheld display, or work on your 14-inch laptop display, you can do it all and more on a massive, +100-inch display that only you can see, complete with stereo speakers designed to fire audio directly into your ear.

Do you travel a lot? Work in public spaces? Game in bed or on the couch? AR glasses can be invaluable for all of it.

You get complete privacy, but any time you need to jump back into the real world, you can — these are glasses, so you can still see through them (and the best offer varying levels of dimming to change how transparent the lenses are).

XREAL is the leader in this category right now, with the biggest and highest-quality displays, the best audio, the most features, and the greatest use of spatial tracking so that your private screen actually knows where it is in the world (so you can pin it in place or have it follow your vision).

The XREAL One Pro is the flagship, and nothing really comes close on a hardware level right now. It still works with basically any device with a USB Type-C port, too, so you don't have to stress about compatibility.

Yes, these are still a luxury product more than a pure tool, but AR glasses genuinely offer a ton of value for anyone who frequently travels, works in public, games in bed, or simply wants more screen real estate wherever they are and whatever they're doing.

If that sounds like you, the XREAL One Pro is now available for $649 at Amazon.com and $649.99 at BestBuy.com following months of limited stock and slow rollouts. XREAL should be hitting some physical Best Buy storefronts soon, too, if you need to see these glasses in action before making a decision.