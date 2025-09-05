Lenovo has been hitting IFA 2025 hard with a bevy of new product announcements, but one of the more (potentially) interesting reveals is a free software update coming to a piece of tech that we've all been able to buy for months.

The Lenovo Legion Glasses (Gen 2) are part of the growing AR glasses category, but with a gaming focus. The idea? A massive, responsive, and fully private display for all your devices, wherever you are — and all you need is an open USB Type-C port.

Now, the Legion Glasses 2 are set to get even better thanks to a free update adding a new "3D Mode" for Legion gaming devices, and the list of supported games at launch will apparently number over 20. Here's what you need to know.

Making your AR glasses a little more interesting

Yeah, I don't think this is indicative of how the actual 3D gaming experience will be. (Image credit: Lenovo)

If you're not familiar with augmented reality glasses, these wearables use complex lens and ultra-tiny OLED displays to provide a private theater experience within the confines of a pair of nondescript glasses.

What's going on with the Lenovo Legion Go 2? (Image credit: Lenovo) The Legion Go 2 is one of Lenovo's most exciting IFA 2025 announcements, and with its 8.8-inch OLED display, AMD Ryzen brains, detachable controllers, built-in kickstand, and full support for the Legion Glasses 2 and their new feature, this handheld should let you play your games however and wherever you want.

AR glasses can be invaluable tools for productivity or excellent companions for entertainment, especially with their wide compatibility, ensuring you can use them with the device of your choice.

I sadly don't have personal experience with the Lenovo Legion Glasses, but I have reviewed competing AR glasses like the excellent XREAL One Pro. This is an incredibly exciting category of personal technology, with so many potential applications.

The Lenovo Legion Glasses boast a unique aviator-style design and are decently reviewed by consumers, and for just $399.99 at BestBuy.com they deliver a great value for a pair of quality AR glasses. In the near future, these lenses could become even better.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Legion Glasses 2 already features 2D and 3D modes depending on the kind of virtual environment you want, but a free update is heading to users to finally add 3D support for supported video games.

Basically, the Legion Glasses 2 will be able to automatically convert 2D video games into stereoscopic 3D, and Lenovo claims over 20 titles will be officially supported when the update rolls out. Lenovo sadly didn't tell us what those games will be, but we were told the list will grow over time.

The major question, of course, is whether this 3D mode will actually be worth using. The quality of execution will decide whether the latest Legion Glasses 2 feature is an actual game-changer or an unwanted gimmick.

A match made in heaven for the Legion Go 2

Image 1 of 2 I was able to get my hands on these glasses at CES 2025, but sadly didn't use them. (Image credit: Zachary Boddy / Windows Central) They're built similarly to many other AR glasses, though. (Image credit: Zachary Boddy / Windows Central)

The new "3D Mode" for the Legion Glasses 2 will work with any Windows 11-powered Lenovo Legion gaming laptop or the upcoming, very exciting Lenovo Legion Go (Gen 2) gaming handheld.

As it turns out, Lenovo used IFA to properly unveil the Legion Go 2 and its official specs, too, and there's a good reason these products are featured so close together. Yes, this flagship handheld rocks a gorgeous 8.8-inch OLED display, but you may not always want to use that screen.

Whether you want to game in public without peering eyes or lay in bed without wearing out your arms, plugging a good pair of AR glasses into your gaming handheld can be a match made in heaven. I speak from experience (using my ASUS ROG Ally X and XREAL glasses) that it's a potent combination.

Gaming handhelds and AR glasses belong together, and Lenovo offers both.

Obviously, Lenovo would rather you stayed within the Legion family — yes, the Legion Go 2 will be able to take full advantage of the Legion Glasses 2 and its new 3D gaming mode.

The Lenovo Legion Go (Gen 2) is coming next month, starting from $1,049.99, but you can pick up the Legion Glasses (Gen 2) and use them with all your devices for $399.99 at BestBuy.com right now.

If you'd rather look at what else Lenovo has been up to at IFA, we also got some new Legion and LOQ gaming hardware (including a trio of very nice-looking OLED monitors).