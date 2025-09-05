The Lenovo Legion Go's specs have been revealed, and they're basically the same as the prototype that was at CES 2025.

During IFA 2025, Lenovo released the official specs, release window, and starting price of its highly anticipated handheld gaming PC, the Lenovo Legion Go 2 (LeGo 2 for fans).

We now know that this next-gen portable gaming device will release sometime in October 2025 (near the release date of the ROG Xbox Ally X), and that it will have a whopping $1,049 starting MSRP. It's certainly costly, but its pricing is expected given the components and features it offers.

Additionally, we now know that the Legion Go 2's final specs are similar, if not the same, as the prototype shown during CES 2025. What's more, many of its highest specs significantly outshine the upcoming Xbox Ally X's specs.

I've listed the Legion Go 2 specs below so you can take a gander for yourself.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Legion Go 2 Starting price $1,049.00 Release October 2025 OS Windows 11 Home Display 8.8-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 16:10 OLED touchscreen, 144Hz, 500 nits, TrueBlack 1000 Refresh rate / VRR / HDR 144Hz / Yes / Yes Processor Up to AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme (15-30W TDP) Graphics Radeon 890M (AMD Zen5 RDNA 3.5) Memory Up to 32GB 8000Mhz LPDDR5X Storage Up to 2TB M.2 2242 SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Ports 2x USB4 Type USB-C, 1x microSD card reader, 1x audio jack Touchpad Yes (one) 24 x 24mm (0.94 x 0.94in) Detachable controllers & kickstand Yes Battery 74 Whr Color Eclipse Black Dimensions (controllers attached) 11.64 x 5.38 x 1.66 inches (295.6 x 136.7 x 42.2mm) Weight 2.03 lbs (920 grams)

How do these specs compare against the original Legion Go

The Legion Go 2 has an 8.8-inch OLED display that supports VRR and up to a 144Hz refresh rate. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino / Windows Central)

This upcoming Windows 11 gaming handheld PC features an 8.8-inch OLED touchscreen that offers a WUXGA resolution and hits up to a 144Hz refresh rate, making this one of the very best handheld displays to date.

It's worth noting that while 8.8 inches is the same screen size as the original Legion Go's IPS display, it is still on the large side for handheld screens. For example, the Xbox Ally X has a smaller 7-inch IPS touchscreen that only hits 120Hz. Of course, there are some larger handheld panels coming down the line, like the ridiculously big 10.95-inch Acer Nitro Blaze 11 display.

As an OLED, the Legion Go 2's display should provide true black contrast and far more vibrant colors than the original handheld's IPS display, making this a significant step up.

Unlike the original Legion Go, the Legion Go 2's screen is a native landscape display that supports VRR (variable refresh rate). This should improve performance since no OS-level rotation is needed, and it should also improve motion clarity to make game visuals look a lot smoother on this handheld.

As far as the APU (accelerated processing unit) goes, the Legion Go 2 houses up to an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor (8 CPU cores, 16 CPU threads, Zen 5 architecture, and 15-35 TDP) with up to 32GB LPDDR5X 8000MHz RAM, and up to 2TB M.2 2242 SSD Gen4 storage. Altogether, this should theoretically provide a powerful handheld gaming experience to keep up with a vast library of games.

Image 1 of 5 The Legion Go 2 has Hall Effect joysticks to prevent drift. (Image credit: Cale Hunt / Windows Central) You can play a wide range of PC games on the Legion Go 2. (Image credit: Cale Hunt / Windows Central) There are vents and a fingerprint reader along the top of the Legion Go 2. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino / Windows Central) A microSD card reader and a USB4 port are located on the bottom of the Legion Go 2. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino / Windows Central) The Legion Go 2 is basically a gaming laptop that trades a keyboard for controllers. (Image credit: Cale Hunt / Windows Central)

Of course, we're planning on conducting our own benchmark testing and review to verify how well it works.

Multiple configuration options are expected with the Legion Go 2, but their precise differences haven't been revealed just yet.

One thing we do know is that the Legion Go 2 has a 74Whr battery, which is a 50% larger capacity than the original Legion Go handheld's 49.2Whr battery. If the device is designed well, it could potentially last a lot longer unplugged.

As I previously said, the Legion Go 2 is launching in the same month as the upcoming ROG Xbox Ally X. In addition to going up against a big rival, this October release window also puts the Legion Go 2 in a prime position for the 2025 holiday season.

A strong competitor for the Xbox Ally X

The ROG Xbox Ally X features an AMD AI Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor, 24GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

With these Legion Go 2 specs officially confirmed, we can now better compare this premium handheld against the upcoming ROG Xbox Ally X, and this shows us that the Legion Go 2 has some mighty beefy specs, even among premium handheld gaming PCs.

You can see more of a deep dive into this by going to my Xbox Ally X vs Legion Go 2 comparison, but suffice it to say that the Legion Go 2 provides the best handheld screen to date, and with larger capacities for memory and storage to bolster your gaming sessions.

Then there's also the ability to utilize the Legion Go 2's built-in kickstand and detachable controllers for tabletop play, which is something the Xbox Ally X cannot do. However, it does look like the Xbox Ally X has a more comfortable grip design that could make the handheld easier to hold for longer play sessions.

Of course, having higher-tier specs and additional features could likely make the cost of the Legion Go 2 notably higher than the Xbox Ally X, but we're still waiting for ROG to reveal an official price for the Xbox Ally X to know for sure.

One thing is certain: handheld gaming PC enthusiasts have a decent amount of options to choose from this holiday season, whether they want to get one of these premium next-gen handhelds or want to choose from one of the previous models.

We here at Windows Central are looking forward to the release of both the Legion Go 2 and the Xbox Ally X, and will conduct testing on these handhelds as soon as we can. So, check back here for more handheld news.