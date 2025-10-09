Legion Go 2 vs original: side‑by‑side photos reveal key design upgrades

The Legion Go 2 has a more rounded design than the Legion Go.

I've had the opportunity to conduct both a Legion Go review and, more recently, a Legion Go 2 review here at Windows Central.

Before getting my hands on the newer handheld gaming PC, I was curious to see the physical design differences that it offers over the original device.

I figured some of you might be equally curious, so I took a bunch of pictures comparing the two devices so you can see these differences for yourself.

Disclaimer This page will only look at physical differences. If you want to see how Legion Go 2 performs compared to the previous model, you can check out my Legion Go 2 vs Legion Go comparison.

A more ergonomic casing and layout

Image 1 of 5 The Legion Go (above) has a more angular design than the Legion Go 2 (below). (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) The Legion Go kickstand (above) is taller than the Legion Go 2 kickstand (below). (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) The Legion Go 2 screen is slightly wider than the Legion Go screen. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) The Legion Go (left) and Legion Go 2 (right) lean back to a similar degree. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) The Legion Go controllers (left) is slightly slimmer than the Legion Go 2 controllers (right). (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

The overall shape of the Legion Go 2 is more rounded and offers a better ergonomic experience.

Buttons, controls, and joysticks have been repositioned slightly on Legion Go 2, making them easier to reach without having to stretch fingers as far.

The Legion Go 2 kickstand isn't as tall, but it still props the Legion Go 2 back to a similar degree.

The Legion Go 2 display and controllers are thicker than the original handheld.

The Legion Go 2 display is also wider on top and narrower on bottom to help tilt the screen toward the viewer without straining hands as much.

Rearranged ports and buttons, plus a new one

Image 1 of 3 The Legion Go 2 (above) has a fingerprint reader and larger vents on top than the Legion Go (below). (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) The Legion Go 2 (above) has a microSD card reader and headphone jack on the bottom where as the Legion Go (below) has these on top. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) Both the Legion Go 2 (above) and the Legion Go (below) have the same controller connection area on either side of the screen. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

The microSD card reader and headphone jack are on the bottom of the Legion Go 2, but on top of the Legion Go.

The Legion Go 2's power button is much larger and now doubles as a fingerprint reader for fast login.

The two volume buttons on the Legion Go 2 are now thin and oval instead of circular. They are also on the other side of the handheld.

The top vents are larger and positioned differently to help the system cool more efficiently.

The original handheld had a forward-facing camera, but the Legion Go 2 does not have a camera at all.

Controllers with better grips and positioning