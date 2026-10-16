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If you're wondering why your favorite PC games don't look their best despite running on a monstrously powerful PC, it's probably down to an outdated monitor that can't keep up with the graphical luxuries of modern games.

Fortunately, Dell is offering two of its high-quality Alienware gaming monitors to satisfy your gaming standards with limited-time discounts. They include the Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED (AW3225QF) at $749.99 at Dell (was $999.99) and the Alienware 500Hz IPS (AW2524HF) at $449.99 at Dell (was $549.99).

Why buy these gaming monitors?

The Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3225QF) (Image credit: Dell)

If you're the kind of gamer who wants to play at 4K for the most detailed graphics possible, the Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED (AW3225QF) that's now on sale for $749.99 at Dell is for you.

It can render images and videos with broad contrast and rich colors thanks to its OLED panel, and its Dolby Vision integration allows it to automatically optimize brightness and shadow details via HDR tone mapping when watching movies or streaming videos.

Plus, the Alienware AW3225QF supports a 240Hz refresh rate at full 4K resolution (as tested by our sister site Tom's Hardware), so it can achieve extremely detailed images and razor-sharp motion without compromising visual fidelity or inducing much input lag.

On top of that, it has a solid and attractively designed build, and its 1700R screen curve adds wrap-around immersion to games while keeping text and geometric layouts untouched to make them easier to read.

The Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor (AW2524HF) on display (Image credit: Tom's Hardware (Christian Eberle) | Dell)

However, if you're more interested in giving your games the smoothest performance rates possible for frame-perfect gameplay, then you're better off with the Alienware 500Hz (AW2524HF) that's now on sale for $449.99 at Dell.

This monitor features an overclockable refresh rate of 500Hz. This destroys any trace of standard motion blur and sample-and-hold limitations in a game to create perfect-motion resolution, as our friends at Tom's Hardware similarly found.

Add on top sub-millisecond response times, and you've got a gaming monitor that can ensure you suffer absolutely zero perceptible input lag while playing games. That way, you will be able to enjoy skill-based action games at their best and not have to worry about input lag costing you a match in esports competitions.

It's also no slouch in the visuals department, as the Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor (AW2524HF) offers excellent color saturation and contrast. Plus, it has solid build quality, so you won't have to worry about it falling to bits anytime soon.

How do I prevent Burn-in on the Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3225QF)? The Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3225QF) uses Pixel Refresh and Panel Refresh features to clean up its pixels in order to prevent Image Burn-in (a nasty condition that permanently damages a screen's coloration).

Can the Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor (AW2524HF)'s screen flicker or revert to a lower refresh rate? It can happen if your cable connection to the Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor (AW2524HF) is loose or if you're using cables that don't support DisplayPort 1.4 bandwitch. Also, forgetting to upgrade your computer's GPU drivers can also cause the Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor (AW2524HF)'s screen to flicker and revert to a lower refresh rates.

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