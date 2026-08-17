Stop putting off your monitor upgrade — our favorite Dell and Alienware displays just made it an easy choice for the new semester
Why back‑to‑school season is the perfect moment to finally upgrade to a better monitor.
Monitors generally last so long that I often forget how significant an upgrade can be, but seeing some of the 4K displays and OLED panels in our recent reviews always proves they're among the best investments you can make. After all, you're looking at your PC monitor most of the time, so it's worth it.
• Back to school deals up to $900 off PCs and more at Dell
Sure enough, Dell is offering generous discounts on some of the best monitors we've tested, including a gaming variant in its Alienware subbrand. If you're thinking about a screen upgrade for your new semester, now's the right time to buy. Here's my curated collection of Dell monitors that are easy to recommend.
Dropping below $600 makes this an easy choice for anyone who has the space. You get built-in audio with 5 speakers and a gorgeous, color-accurate 4K QD-OLED panel.
At a more "standard" size, Dell gives you a 4K IPS LCD panel running at 120Hz, a Thunderbolt 4 hub, and extra USB ports for all your peripherals.
For the gamers — and it's a beast. A curved QD-OLED 1440p (not 4K) panel running at 240Hz, with a 0.03ms response time, alongside HDR and G-Sync support.
Does Dell make good monitors?
Dell has consistently impressed my team and me with each monitor that we've sampled — and in some cases permanently adopted — with accurate color representation on sharp panels with good contrast. Their construction is consistently above average, too, often with a toolless setup and included stands offering plenty of tilt and swivel adjustment options.
With its $200 saving, the 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED (S3225QC) stands out as the best deal, and we particularly praised its five-speaker array for delivering "some of the best audio you'll hear in a monitor or TV". Indeed, it includes a two-piece toolless stand for a straightforward setup and affordable access to a Quantum Dot OLED (QD-OLED) panel with "perfect" contrast.
One of the most important considerations is connectivity and whether your existing PCs and devices can connect to the monitor you buy. For example, the S3225QC offers a gorgeous panel, but it's limited to a single HDMI port and two USB-C ports — one of which supports DisplayPort 1.4 output — but there's nothing for a traditional full-sized DisplayPort cable.
The opposite side of that coin is the UltraSharp 27 4K (U2725QE) with its Thunderbolt Hub and two DisplayPort options, HDMI, alongside a positively huge array of USB-A and USB-C ports. For gamers, responsiveness matters more, and the Alienware AW3425DW dominates with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time built into a 21:9 (3440 x 1440) panel.
Overall, our own testing proved that Dell monitors are great picks for practically anyone. Nevertheless, you should always consider your needs, including which display size best fits your desk setup (or whether you'll use a mounting arm over the included stands). Right now, availability is healthy at Dell's US store, with fast delivery times.
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Ben is a Senior Editor of Windows Central, covering PC gaming hardware, software, and everything connected to it. He's built more custom desktops than he can count, and has hands-on experience with some of the most exciting components and accessories for Windows PC and Xbox. A lifelong obsession with Microsoft's technology has led to broad expertise in laptops and in the cutting-edge processors that are pushing the industry forward.
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