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Gaming continues to improve on Windows 11 PCs powered by Snapdragon X chips. A recent Adreno GPU driver improves stability and quality for several titles, though the exact changes you'll see depend on if your system has a Snapdragon X chip or a Snapdragon X2 chip.

Well-known titles including Halo Infinite and Black Myth: Wukong are among the games that will benefit from the driver update for those with Snapdragon X2 processors. Avowed, Borderlands 4, and Dishonored 2 are among the library of games that will improve when running a Snapdragon X chip.

Windows 11 PCs powered by Snapdragon processors have come a long way. A massive library of apps now run natively on Windows 11 on Arm and emulation has improved to fill remaining gaps.

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While there are pieces of enterprise and legacy software that do not work with Windows 11 on Arm, the biggest remaining gap is gaming.

In both our own testing of Snapdragon X gaming support and game compatibility testing by Ghobso Gaming show that games can perform well on Snapdragon X systems. But there are still titles that are not supported or that are poorly optimized. For example, Halo: Campaign Evolved has a major texture bug that basically makes the game unplayable on Windows 11 on Arm.

Easy Anti-Cheat is now supported, as is Logitech G HUB. Many games now perform better on Snapdragon X systems, but I think it's safe to call it a work in progress.

There are two change logs to go through, one for Snapdragon X and one for Snapdragon X2, both of which were shared on Reddit by user "lexcyn":

Snapdragon X Series Platforms: Game Stability/Quality Improvements

Avowed

Borderlands 4

Dishonored 2

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

DREDGE

Nobody Wants to Die

RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business

Seven Deadly Sins: Origin

Split Fiction

Squad

Snapdragon X2 Series Platforms: Game Stability/Quality Improvements

007 First Light

Black Myth: Wukong

Borderlands 3

Dishonored 2

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

F1 2022

Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Hades 1

Halo Infinite

Hollow Knight

It Takes Two

Lies of P

Seven Deadly Sins: Origin

Split Fiction

Star Wars Outlaws

Yakuza Kiwami 3

Qualcomm and Microsoft continue to work on the gaming experience on Snapdragon X systems. A recent update to Snapdragon Control Panel redesigned game library navigation and improved the software experience.

The Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme and other Snapdragon X2 chips are more powerful, allowing them to better handle modern games.

When announcing those chips, Qualcomm did not mention gaming in its press release, but it's clear that the company has plans to power gaming PCs with its Snapdragon X processors. ASUS took a different approach and listed the Zenbook A16, highlighting its gaming capabilities.

As more games are optimized and supported, gaming on Windows 11 on Arm will trend upward.

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