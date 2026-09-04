Snapdragon X and Snapdragon X2 driver updates target major games, giving Windows 11 on Arm another boost
Qualcomm's latest Adreno GPU drivers bring targeted game stability fixes to Snapdragon X and X2 laptops.
Gaming continues to improve on Windows 11 PCs powered by Snapdragon X chips. A recent Adreno GPU driver improves stability and quality for several titles, though the exact changes you'll see depend on if your system has a Snapdragon X chip or a Snapdragon X2 chip.
Well-known titles including Halo Infinite and Black Myth: Wukong are among the games that will benefit from the driver update for those with Snapdragon X2 processors. Avowed, Borderlands 4, and Dishonored 2 are among the library of games that will improve when running a Snapdragon X chip.
Windows 11 PCs powered by Snapdragon processors have come a long way. A massive library of apps now run natively on Windows 11 on Arm and emulation has improved to fill remaining gaps.
While there are pieces of enterprise and legacy software that do not work with Windows 11 on Arm, the biggest remaining gap is gaming.
In both our own testing of Snapdragon X gaming support and game compatibility testing by Ghobso Gaming show that games can perform well on Snapdragon X systems. But there are still titles that are not supported or that are poorly optimized. For example, Halo: Campaign Evolved has a major texture bug that basically makes the game unplayable on Windows 11 on Arm.
Easy Anti-Cheat is now supported, as is Logitech G HUB. Many games now perform better on Snapdragon X systems, but I think it's safe to call it a work in progress.
There are two change logs to go through, one for Snapdragon X and one for Snapdragon X2, both of which were shared on Reddit by user "lexcyn":
Snapdragon X Series Platforms: Game Stability/Quality Improvements
- Avowed
- Borderlands 4
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- DREDGE
- Nobody Wants to Die
- RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business
- Seven Deadly Sins: Origin
- Split Fiction
- Squad
Snapdragon X2 Series Platforms: Game Stability/Quality Improvements
- 007 First Light
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Borderlands 3
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- F1 2022
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink
- Hades 1
- Halo Infinite
- Hollow Knight
- It Takes Two
- Lies of P
- Seven Deadly Sins: Origin
- Split Fiction
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Yakuza Kiwami 3
Qualcomm and Microsoft continue to work on the gaming experience on Snapdragon X systems. A recent update to Snapdragon Control Panel redesigned game library navigation and improved the software experience.
The Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme and other Snapdragon X2 chips are more powerful, allowing them to better handle modern games.
When announcing those chips, Qualcomm did not mention gaming in its press release, but it's clear that the company has plans to power gaming PCs with its Snapdragon X processors. ASUS took a different approach and listed the Zenbook A16, highlighting its gaming capabilities.
As more games are optimized and supported, gaming on Windows 11 on Arm will trend upward.
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Sean Endicott is a News Writer at Windows Central, where he covers Windows 11, Surface hardware, Microsoft 365, AI, apps, and the broader PC ecosystem. Since joining the site in 2017, he has written well over a thousand articles across the Microsoft landscape, covering breaking news, analysis, and feature reporting.
He writes Windows Wrap, a weekly column covering the biggest stories in Windows and the PC industry, and what they mean for the platform going forward.
Before joining Windows Central full-time, Sean worked in journalism and media production after earning a First Class degree in Broadcast Journalism from Nottingham Trent University. Outside of tech, he is an award-winning American football coach based in Nottingham, England, and was named BAFCA Youth Coach of the Year in 2024.
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