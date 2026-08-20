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Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon C chips are now surrounded by more question marks. Despite Qualcomm releasing benchmark comparisons last week, there are new unknowns about the processors.

Last week, Qualcomm shared details about its Snapdragon C chips online and highlighted the updated information to media outlets. I covered the news, as did several other outlets. Tom's Hardware discussed the specs and benchmarks, but it has since had Qualcomm reach out with an update.

A Qualcomm representative asked Tom's Hardware to replace slides originally shared by Qualcomm with updated versions. Unlike the slides first sent out, the new slide does not show benchmark information for how Snapdragon C chips perform when powering idle apps or when web browsing.

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The remaining benchmarks are still impressive, such as Snapdragon C delivering up to two times better power efficiency than Intel N250 when running Netflix or Edge. But considering some claims have been removed, I think many people will want to see Snapdragon C in the wild before making any decisions.

Snapdragon C is a new chip from Qualcomm designed for low-cost devices that start at around $300. The chips promise power efficiency and responsive performance for budget-friendly systems.

Until recently, we knew little about the chip in terms of hard specs. But we now have core counts, benchmark comparisons, and other details.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Snapdragon C specs CPU Qualcomm Kryo CPU (6nm) Row 0 - Cell 2 CPU cores 8 Row 1 - Cell 2 CPU max clock speed 3.0 GHz Row 2 - Cell 2 GPU Qualcomm Adreno Row 3 - Cell 2 NPU Qualcomm Hexagon Row 4 - Cell 2 Memory LPDDR5x Row 5 - Cell 2 Maximum memory 16GB Row 6 - Cell 2 Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 6 Row 7 - Cell 2 Bluetooth Bluetooth 6.0 Row 8 - Cell 2

The Snapdragon C will power Windows 11 on ARM devices. That platform has improved greatly over the last few years in terms of compatibility, so much so that app compatibility is no longer a concern for Windows 11 on ARM for most users.

One of the few remaining areas where Windows 11 on ARM struggles is gaming, but since budget laptops starting at $300 are unlikely to be gaming PCs, that shouldn't be much of a concern for Snapdragon C.

Questions about Snapdragon C

When I covered the Snapdragon C benchmarks last week, I noted that the only information we had came from Qualcomm and that we'd need to see verified results from independent tests. I also highlighted that Qualcomm did not share how the chips performed when plugged in, instead leaning on unplugged performance that often favors Snapdragon processors when compared to Intel.

I did not expect the benchmarks shared by Qualcomm to become unknowns. We now have no information about the performance of those chips when powering idle apps or during web browsing.

Qualcomm did not share many details with our colleagues at Tom's Hardware about why the old slide had been changed. The company simply said the change was made to "improve clarity and relevance."

The fact that Qualcomm let the presumably incorrect or out-of-date slide go unchecked for almost a week is also worrying.

Web browsing is a key part of the budget laptop experience, so accurate benchmarks in that category will be pivotal for anyone shopping for a PC.

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