"Gaming just got smoother on Snapdragon": You can finally customize your gaming gear on Windows on Arm

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Logitech G HUB now works on Windows on Snapdragon, though it's not native to the platform.

Image of the Logitech G522 LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming headset.
Logitech G HUB allows you to customize gaming accessories, and it now works on Windows on Snapdragon PCs. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)