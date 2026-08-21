This Microsoft 365 bundle deal gets you a year of NordVPN for free
Getting a full year of Microsoft 365 Personal or Family is actually cheaper when bundled with NordVPN.
Microsoft 365 is a must-have software suite for millions of people. I've had a subscription since the days of SkyDrive and Office 365. I stack up whenever I find a great deal. Whether you're an experienced subscription stacker or paying for your first Microsoft 365 subscription, now is a great time thanks to a pair of deals.
Newegg has discounts on two bundles, one that comes with Microsoft 365 Personal and NordVPN ($61.99) and one that comes with Microsoft 365 Family and NordVPN ($84.99). Both bundles get you 12 months of each included piece of software.
This bundle is the most affordable way to get a year of Microsoft 365. As an added bonus, it comes with a year of NordVPN Basic, which is a $49.99 value on its own.
Microsoft 365 Family provides access to the software suite for up to six people. Each of those users will have their own copy of apps like Word, PowerPoint, and Excel plus 1TB of OneDrive storage. This bundle also includes a free year of NordVPN Basic.
Is now a good time to subscribe to Microsoft 365?
Right now is a great time to subscribe to Microsoft 365.
I've kept track of the best Microsoft 365 deals for years. Every once in a while, the most affordable way to get a subscription is to pick up a bundle. Even if you have no intention of ever using NordVPN, the bundled prices for Microsoft 365 and NordVPN are lower than the cost of Microsoft 365 on its own.
I don't mean to discount NordVPN. It's a great service on its own and I have used it regularly for years as well. I just assume people seeing this bundle are more interested in Microsoft 365. If you use both Microsoft 365 and NordVPN, the current bundles are incredible.
FAQ
Can you stack Microsoft 365?
Yes, it is possible to stack Microsoft 365 subscriptions, meaning you can extend your current plan rather than having to wait for your current subscription to expire. Microsoft 365 allows customers to stack up to five years.
Can I use Microsoft 365 on multiple devices?
Yes, Microsoft 365 apps are available across just about every operating system and type of device. You can use those apps on up to five devices at once with your Microsoft 365 subscription.
Does Microsoft 365 come with OneDrive storage?
Yes. Each Microsoft 365 user gets 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage. That means a Microsoft 365 Personal subscription comes with 1TB of storage and a Microsoft 365 Family subscription comes with up to 6TB (1TB per user).
What is NordVPN?
NordVPN is a highly rated VPN that can improve the security of devices by hiding your IP address and rerouting internet traffic. It can also encrypt data and bypass regional locks for streaming content.
Sean Endicott is a News Writer at Windows Central, where he covers Windows 11, Surface hardware, Microsoft 365, AI, apps, and the broader PC ecosystem. Since joining the site in 2017, he has written well over a thousand articles across the Microsoft landscape, covering breaking news, analysis, and feature reporting.
He writes Windows Wrap, a weekly column covering the biggest stories in Windows and the PC industry, and what they mean for the platform going forward.
Before joining Windows Central full-time, Sean worked in journalism and media production after earning a First Class degree in Broadcast Journalism from Nottingham Trent University. Outside of tech, he is an award-winning American football coach based in Nottingham, England, and was named BAFCA Youth Coach of the Year in 2024.
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