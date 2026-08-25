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Overhaul your gaming PC with a discounted Intel Core Ultra 5 250K Plus or 270K Plus CPU.

Antonline is hosting a limited-time Intel Gaming Days sale, offering massive discounts on Intel-powered PC components to boost graphical fidelity and gaming performance for less, along with more savings on gaming laptops and desktops.

One of the biggest highlights of this sale is a range of Intel Core Ultra 200S CPUs, modern desktop processors that offer superb performance, energy efficiency, and thermal stability for gaming and productivity. One of our favorites from the line-up, the Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus, is currently discounted from $469.97 to $329.99 at Antonline.

As a bonus, all these Intel Core Ultra CPU deals at Antonline include free pre-order digital PC codes for STAR WARS: Galactic Racer (which launches on October 10, 2026) and Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis (which launches on February 12, 2027).

FAQ

Which of these Intel CPUs is best for gaming? Out of all the CPUs on sale here, the Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus offers the best overall performance for gaming, on par with the more expensive Intel Core Ultra 9 285K at a lower price. It can make your PC games achieve exceptionally high performance when paired with a suitable graphics card.

Are these CPUs good for productivity? Yes, the Intel Core Ultra 200S CPUs are fantastic for boosting your PC's performance when tackling productivity tasks. For example, the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K can crush heavy multi-threaded tasks.

How long will Antonline's Intel Gamer Days sale last? Antonline's Intel Gamer Days sale will last until September 13, 2026.

What are STAR WARS: Galactic Racer and Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis? STAR WARS: Galactic Racer is an upcoming racing game set in the STAR WARS universe, while Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is an upcoming third-person action-adventure that reimagines the original Tomb Raider from 1996 for the modern era.

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