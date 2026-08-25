Upgrade your PC with discounts on some of our favorite Intel desktop CPUs, and get two free pre-order game codes as a bonus
Antonline is offering gamers a chance to boost their performance for less with Intel's modern Core Ultra desktop CPUs.
Antonline is hosting a limited-time Intel Gaming Days sale, offering massive discounts on Intel-powered PC components to boost graphical fidelity and gaming performance for less, along with more savings on gaming laptops and desktops.
One of the biggest highlights of this sale is a range of Intel Core Ultra 200S CPUs, modern desktop processors that offer superb performance, energy efficiency, and thermal stability for gaming and productivity. One of our favorites from the line-up, the Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus, is currently discounted from $469.97 to $329.99 at Antonline.
As a bonus, all these Intel Core Ultra CPU deals at Antonline include free pre-order digital PC codes for STAR WARS: Galactic Racer (which launches on October 10, 2026) and Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis (which launches on February 12, 2027).
"With such high performance for its generous price, the U7 270K Plus might completely overshadow its U5 counterpart." ~ Ben Wilson, Senior Editor
Windows Central Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
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"For those on a strict budget, the U5 250K Plus offers fantastic performance for the price." ~ Ben Wilson, Senior Editor
Windows Central Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
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"With the Core Ultra 9 285 K, Intel offers the strongest productivity computing performance on the market, perfect for enthusiasts looking to build an at-home creative workstation." ~ Ben Wilson, Senior Editor
Windows Central Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
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"An affordable entryway into the latest connectivity standards on desktops, Intel delivers its ultra-efficient AI processor." ~ Ben Wilson, Senior Editor
Windows Central Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
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The 250KF version features the same 18-core (6P+12E), 18 Threads, max 5.30 GHz Unlocked speeds, and 30 MB Smart Cache as the Core Ultra 5 250K, but without integrated graphics.
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The 245KF version features the same 14 cores, 14 threads, max 5.2 GHz unlocked speeds, and 26MB Cache as the Core Ultra 5 245K, but without integrated graphics.
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FAQ
Which of these Intel CPUs is best for gaming?
Out of all the CPUs on sale here, the Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus offers the best overall performance for gaming, on par with the more expensive Intel Core Ultra 9 285K at a lower price. It can make your PC games achieve exceptionally high performance when paired with a suitable graphics card.
Are these CPUs good for productivity?
Yes, the Intel Core Ultra 200S CPUs are fantastic for boosting your PC's performance when tackling productivity tasks. For example, the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K can crush heavy multi-threaded tasks.
How long will Antonline's Intel Gamer Days sale last?
Antonline's Intel Gamer Days sale will last until September 13, 2026.
What are STAR WARS: Galactic Racer and Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis?
STAR WARS: Galactic Racer is an upcoming racing game set in the STAR WARS universe, while Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is an upcoming third-person action-adventure that reimagines the original Tomb Raider from 1996 for the modern era.
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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