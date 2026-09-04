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Microsoft has announced on the Xbox website that it is teaming up with the TV brand TCL to bring the Xbox app to its Smart TVs in the coming months. This makes TCL the latest brand of Smart TVs to feature Xbox Cloud Gaming alongside Samsung, LG, and Hisense.

To use it, you will need to download the Xbox app on a compatible TCL Smart TV, a supported controller, and Xbox Cloud Gaming playtime bought separately or included with Xbox Game Pass (which, as a bonus, will grant you instant access to a huge library of Xbox Cloud games).

With this, you will be able to play your favorite Xbox titles by streaming directly from the TV without the need for a console.

What's more, it's compatible with Xbox Play Anywhere, meaning your game save data will carry over to other hardware compatible with Xbox's ecosystem, so you can continue your progress on the go.

Windows Central's take

Today, we're sharing a new partnership with TCL that will bring the XBOX app to select TCL Smart TVs in the coming months: https://t.co/PG6QZcP9drSeptember 4, 2026

Normally, this would be cause for celebration, as more platforms to play Xbox games on are always good news.

However, enthusiasm for the Xbox App has taken a nosedive recently, as Microsoft has made the controversial decision to limit how long people can play Xbox Cloud Gaming due to rising costs of cloud gaming caused by the RAM crisis.

Xbox Cloud Gaming used to be free, but starting in November 2026, Xbox Game Pass users will have their playtime and library of games restricted depending on which subscription tier they're on.

Essential - 5 hours per month, 50+ games, max resolution of 1080p

- 5 hours per month, 50+ games, max resolution of 1080p Premium - 10 hours per month, 200+ games, max resolution of 1080p

- 10 hours per month, 200+ games, max resolution of 1080p Ultimate - 15 hours per month, 400+ games, max resolution of 1480p

I personally never play games on the cloud, as I'm an old-school kind of guy who prefers playing games offline, but I feel sorry for those affected by this news.

Xbox Cloud Gaming on Smart TVs was a cool and affordable way to play Xbox games for those who couldn't afford to buy the expensive Xbox Series X|S consoles.

But I don't think many people will want to play Xbox Cloud Gaming on any platform now thanks to these restrictions, because being forced to play 5, 10, or 15 hours PER MONTH is just ridiculous.

But what do you think? Are you still willing to play Xbox Cloud Gaming on Smart TVs now that it's coming to TCL, or are the newly imposed playtime curfews making you quit the service altogether?

If you have any thoughts on the matter, please let us know in the comments, poll, or on our Reddit page.

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