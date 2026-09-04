Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to TCL-branded Smart TVs over the next few months, but will people use it now that the service has hourly restrictions?
Microsoft is collaborating with TCL to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to its Smart TVs, so players can play their favorite Xbox games via Xbox Game Pass, although the recently announced playtime limits put a sour note on this news
Microsoft has announced on the Xbox website that it is teaming up with the TV brand TCL to bring the Xbox app to its Smart TVs in the coming months. This makes TCL the latest brand of Smart TVs to feature Xbox Cloud Gaming alongside Samsung, LG, and Hisense.
To use it, you will need to download the Xbox app on a compatible TCL Smart TV, a supported controller, and Xbox Cloud Gaming playtime bought separately or included with Xbox Game Pass (which, as a bonus, will grant you instant access to a huge library of Xbox Cloud games).
With this, you will be able to play your favorite Xbox titles by streaming directly from the TV without the need for a console.
What's more, it's compatible with Xbox Play Anywhere, meaning your game save data will carry over to other hardware compatible with Xbox's ecosystem, so you can continue your progress on the go.
Windows Central's take
Normally, this would be cause for celebration, as more platforms to play Xbox games on are always good news.
However, enthusiasm for the Xbox App has taken a nosedive recently, as Microsoft has made the controversial decision to limit how long people can play Xbox Cloud Gaming due to rising costs of cloud gaming caused by the RAM crisis.
Xbox Cloud Gaming used to be free, but starting in November 2026, Xbox Game Pass users will have their playtime and library of games restricted depending on which subscription tier they're on.
- Essential - 5 hours per month, 50+ games, max resolution of 1080p
- Premium - 10 hours per month, 200+ games, max resolution of 1080p
- Ultimate - 15 hours per month, 400+ games, max resolution of 1480p
I personally never play games on the cloud, as I'm an old-school kind of guy who prefers playing games offline, but I feel sorry for those affected by this news.
Xbox Cloud Gaming on Smart TVs was a cool and affordable way to play Xbox games for those who couldn't afford to buy the expensive Xbox Series X|S consoles.
But I don't think many people will want to play Xbox Cloud Gaming on any platform now thanks to these restrictions, because being forced to play 5, 10, or 15 hours PER MONTH is just ridiculous.
But what do you think? Are you still willing to play Xbox Cloud Gaming on Smart TVs now that it's coming to TCL, or are the newly imposed playtime curfews making you quit the service altogether?
If you have any thoughts on the matter, please let us know in the comments, poll, or on our Reddit page.
Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.
Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.