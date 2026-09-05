Xbox Cloud Gaming has essentially been put out to pasture, with Microsoft intent on including hourly limits on the service.

From November 2026, Microsoft will impose a 15-hour cap on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users playing cloud games, as well as a 10-hour cap on Premium, and 5 hours on Essential. It's a huge climbdown from the previous "unlimited" access Xbox Cloud Gaming granted, and an indictment of the business model in general.

Microsoft says that the changes will impact "4%" of Xbox Game Pass subscribers, which in essence still amounts to well over a million players. Microsoft has rolled out Xbox Cloud Gaming to LG, Samsung, and now TCL TVs as of today, which makes for some awkward timing.

The limits have been met with derision both within and without the Xbox fanbase, and have shone a spotlight on where Xbox is falling short here.

NVIDIA GeForce Now will extend its value over Xbox Cloud Gaming

GeForce Now is pretty inarguably better value. (Image credit: NVIDIA)

Already the market leader, NVIDIA GeForce Now introduced hourly limits a few months ago in response to some criticism, although the limits GFN offers are far more generous than what Microsoft has proposed here. On GFN's highest tiers, you get 100 hours, with some hours rolling over to the next month too.

Not only that, but NVIDIA GeForce Now also just offers a generally higher-quality experience, with better bitrates, latency, and stability. Xbox Game Pass had it beat before on usability, though, with a more console-like interface and more TV-friendly apps. Game Pass also comes with a larger upfront library of games, whereas NVIDIA GeForce Now, for the most part, is made up of games you've already purchased from Steam.

The issue for me is ... 15 hours just isn't enough to complete the vast majority of decent games these days. Fable is supposedly around 30 hours long for a completionist playthrough. Will Xbox Cloud Gaming users be expected to spread their session across two months to finish the game?

Microsoft is going to offer per-hour passes to boost how much access you have, but we've not really seen the pricing yet. I have a feeling they won't be cheap.

Xbox Remote Play could be a solution ... but it seems to be abandoned

The Xbox Ally (White) model isn't particularly great for high-end native playback, but it is a great conduit for Xbox Remote Play and cloud. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

We live in a weird dichotomy right now, driven by the AI component crisis. Microsoft is buying up all the memory for its AI push and leaving Xbox with scraps on the side. That extends to Xbox Cloud Gaming servers too, and while they can be used for AI workloads off-peak, I'm told, they're obviously not specialized for that type of work.

Either way, servers break down and wear out; they need to be replaced regularly. Running servers 24/7 is an expensive business on the component side, even before you start thinking about electricity and water for cooling.

A chap on X (Twitter) sent me a link to an Xbox Player Voice feedback item that laments the quality of Xbox Remote Play.

You can effectively turn a home Xbox Series X|S console into a "personal cloud server" and have it stream your games over a viable Wi-Fi network. The problem is, despite being similar hardware, Xbox Remote Play is inexplicably locked to 1080p. Xbox Cloud Gaming on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers 1440p with higher bitrates, too.

There's no real reason why, at least in the case of the Xbox Series X, we shouldn't be able to get a better Xbox Remote Play experience. But that doesn't exactly solve things for users who rely entirely on Xbox Cloud Gaming ...

Cloud-first gamers who bought an Xbox Ally base model or other cloud-first devices like the Logitech G Cloud are pretty much screwed by this change — unless Microsoft does something to improve Xbox Remote Play. That is, of course, presuming they even own an Xbox Series X|S, both of which are now insanely expensive. None of this really makes a lot of sense, does it?

Update: Since writing this piece, it seems Microsoft began testing 1440p on Xbox Remote Play too on the Xbox Insider program's Alpha Ring, which is a huge win. But there's still not a lot of information about whether they're going to respond to the backlash about cloud usage limits. I'll try and get more info later about exactly what we can expect from Xbox Remote Play.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is another victim of the RAMpocalypse

All your RAM are belong to us. (Image credit: Microsoft)

I was recently told by Microsoft figures that, given compute demands for AI, Xbox Cloud Gaming is effectively losing money when used beyond 15 hours per month. When you have Azure server rack space being used for anything other than AI, it seems Microsoft isn't particularly sentimental towards the idea anymore.

Microsoft has been on an economic grind for Xbox over the past few months, "restructuring" the org to ensure that it sends a bigger accountability margin back to the mothership. That's meant mass Xbox layoffs and cancellations of projects, and a more aggressive posture towards easy wins.

Xbox Cloud Gaming clearly isn't an easy win in this new reality. If 15 hours is the cap that prevents the service from being unprofitable ... perhaps the business model was never really viable in the first place.

Xbox Cloud Gaming isn't exactly struggling in a vacuum, though. Other companies that rely entirely on cloud inference seem to be struggling. Whether it's Roblox or Twitch, the era of "cheap cloud" seems to be over — alongside video game consoles themselves, and consumer hardware in general, seemingly.

Either way, I don't see how you can plausibly expect people to use cloud gaming as a primary vehicle with such a strict limit. Microsoft isn't able to get Xbox hardware stock to most of the world either.

Then ... you start wondering why Microsoft is so eager to let a literal billion Windows 11 users burn cash on a pyre for free access to Microsoft Copilot ... but wants to charge out the nose for Xbox Cloud Gaming? It's a pretty clear admission that they don't see much of a future for cloud gaming in general. Or perhaps it's just more AI psychosis.

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.