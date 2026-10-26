Dell’s latest monitor price cuts offer the sweet spots between its productivity focus and Alienware's competitive gamer angle

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Monitors are a quintessential part of our lives as Windows users (and gamers), whether it's for achieving the best graphics and frame rates for our favorite titles or simply giving us better details and performance when going about our daily productivity tasks.

See more deals at Dell.com

Dell's monitors fulfill this need with gusto, and several of them are now on sale if you need one to tackle the winter influx of games or workloads. That includes the productivity-focused Dell 32 Plus 4K S3225QS) for $329.99 at Dell (was $369.99), the gaming-focused Alienware 27 240Hz QD-OLED (AW2726DM) for $319.99 at Dell (was $349.99), and the budget-friendly Alienware 32 (AW3225DM) for $249.99 (was $299.99).

4K @ 120Hz Save 11% ($40) Dell 32 Plus 4K (S3225QS): was $369.99 now $329.99 at Dell

"For around £300, the Dell 32 Plus S3225QS delivers a 4K VA panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a typically smart, stylish design. If you're looking for a big, affordable screen to maximize your productivity, then this looks to be a very capable – and rather handsome-looking – option that won't break the bank." ~ Sasha Muller, freelancer journalist



ITPro review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

1440p @ 180Hz Save 17% ($50) Dell Alienware 32 (AW3225DM): was $299.99 now $249.99 at Dell

With its 32-inch Curved QD-OLED screen capable of rendering images and videos at 2560x1440 resolution and 180Hz refresh rates, the Alienware 32 (AW3225DM) is a great budget pick for gamers and content creators alike.

Which of these monitors is good for gaming? Alienware's 27 240Hz QD-OLED (AW2726DM) and Alienware 32 (AW3225DM) are the best options for gaming in this round-up. The Alienware 27 is a mid-range monitor great for gaming with its sharp and colorful images, low input lag for improved controller responsiveness, and a solid build for longer durability. Meanwhile, the Alienware 32 delivers decent frame rates and resolution at a much lower price and with a wider curved screen for greater cinematic immersion. Additionally, these two monitors feature Variable Refresh Rates, which help games maintain stable frame rates. Plus, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 requires Xbox consoles to use monitors with variable refresh rates; otherwise, it can't deliver optimal performance.

Which of these monitors is good for productivity? The Dell 32 Plus 4K (S3225QS) is the best choice for productivity among this monitor round-up. It features a massive 32-inch display that render 4K resolutions, an sRGB mode to provide images, documents, and other digital assets with vibrant colors, built-in 10W speakers with decent sound quality, and a sideways HDMI port for quick and easy connections to laptops or PCs when swapping desktops.

Should I wait until Black Friday for better deals? It depends on your situation. If you're willing to wait for Black Friday on November 27, 2026 for potentially greater discounts, then I'd recommend holding off until then. However, if you're in desperate need of a new monitor or afraid these monitors will rise in price to the point that Black Friday deals won't be useful thanks to the RAM crisis, then I'd recommend taking advantage of Dell's discounts now.

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