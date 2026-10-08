Missed Prime Day? Walmart's extended sale has 2TB SSDs, OLED monitors, and RTX 5070 gaming laptops still live

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PC gaming has become an expensive hobby; I'm experiencing that firsthand. Still, hardware occasionally drops to a more sensible price, and it can happen where you least expect it. Walmart's 'Deals & More' event is still live, running until October 11, and I spotted some tempting discounts for gamers.

Indeed, we already passed the cutoff for Amazon's 'Big Deal Days' pseudo-Prime Day tease, but Walmart constantly surprises me with how much PC hardware it stocks. If you're looking for a new portable rig or just an upgrade to your existing desktop, I've hand-picked a few obvious winners, like MSI's RTX 5070 gaming laptop for $1,349.00, down from $2,099.00.

MSI is synonymous with these kinds of events, almost always appearing with more affordable gaming laptops. The 15.6-inch Cyborg AI gets its name from the AMD Ryzen 7 260 processor, which includes an NPU for local AI tasks, though its other hardware is far more interesting.

You'll get an FHD (1080p) display that supports up to a 144Hz refresh rate, backed up by NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5070 mobile GPU and the DLSS upscaling technology that helps it reach those kinds of matching frame rates. Essentially, it's a mid-range gaming laptop that's fallen below its typical price range.

Its 1TB SSD has plenty of space for games, and 16GB of DDR5 RAM is a good match for its components, all packaged in an RGB-laden chassis. Wi-Fi 6E means fast wireless networking, though you can always rely on the included Ethernet LAN port for the fastest possible wired speeds.

If you already have a gaming laptop or a desktop PC with limited storage space, you could always upgrade it to a hefty 2TB with the Optimus GX 7100 for $399.00. It's a PCIe Gen 4 drive, which is about as common as it gets, though it'll still work in a PCIe 5.0 socket if you don't need anything faster — and frankly, most of us don't.

And, once again, I'm advocating for 1440p monitors as the best balance of clarity and value. At 27 inches, this $269.00 Acer Nitro QD-OLED display offers up to a 240Hz refresh rate, which is arguably more beneficial than pushing higher resolutions. I've seen enough QD-OLED panels to know that the increase in contrast is totally worth it over IPS LCD, if you can stretch your budget for it.

Peripherals make for the best value upgrades

Razer's Viper V3 HyperSpeed wireless gaming mouse. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Sure enough, sometimes all you need is a new mouse or a controller. It depends on how you play; if you're mostly sticking to cloud gaming, then the $39.99 GameSir G7 HE joypad is a wired option with drift-proof Hall-Effect sticks that should last for years and years.

Otherwise, the $49.99 Razer Viper V3 HyperSpeed is a wireless esports option that we called an "affordable gaming mouse that reigns supreme" in our review, and that's even more relevant now that it's dropped from its original $69.99 launch price.

Do I need a Walmart+ membership? No, but signing up for Walmart+ regularly offers cheaper and/or free delivery options. New customers can sign up for a 30-day trial at $1.00.

When do these Walmart deals end? Walmart's 'Deals & More' event ends on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

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