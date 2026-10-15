Click for next article

XREAL just announced a refresh to the best AR glasses on the market. The newly announced XREAL 1 Pro+ is brighter than last year's model and features enhancements to improve image quality.

XREAL carved a niche in the wearable space with its glasses that let you enjoy content on a massive digital screen that you can take anywhere. We've covered XREAL products for years, including the XREAL Air 2 Pro, XREAL One Pro, and XREAL Beam Pro, which enhances XREAL AR glasses by adding support for Android apps.

The XREAL 1 Pro+ builds on the XREAL One Pro, retaining a 57-degree field of view and support for 3DoF (three degrees of freedom) spatial viewing. The new AR glasses are much brighter than their predecessor.

Latest Videos From Windows Central

The biggest upgrade on paper is the jump from 700 nits to 1,200 nits of brightness. We've found display quality to be one of the most important factors when evaluating AR glasses.

In our XREAL One Pro review, we said you should buy a pair if you want a "bright, beautiful, and private display for all your devices." We'll have to test the XREAL 1 Pro+ but the official specifications suggest it's brighter and more beautiful than its predecessor.

XREAL added support for AI HDR to improve perceived image quality, though that feature is limited to certain types of content.

The 2D-to-3D conversion of the glasses, which adds depth to normal 2D content, has had its refresh rate improved from 30Hz to 60Hz.

The XREAL 1 Pro+ also has a new ergonomic nose pad that is supposed to make the glasses more comfortable during extended sessions.

You can order the XREAL 1 Pro+ starting today for $599. The launch is through XREAL's website, but XREAL glasses have become available through Amazon and Best Buy in the past, so it's reasonable to expect the XREAL 1 Pro+ to appear at other retailers.

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.