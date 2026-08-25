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ROG Xbox Ally X20 handheld sitting upright on a desk setup alongside a black wireless controller and an RGB-lit Republic of Gamers dock station.

ASUS has officially opened pre-orders for the ROG Xbox Ally X20, confirming that the company's 20th anniversary handheld gaming PC will be available both as a premium standalone device and as part of a bundled package when it launches on October 15.

In the United States, customers can now pre-order the ROG Xbox Ally X20 standalone model for $1,299.99 MSRP, while the fully loaded ROG Xbox Ally X20 Bundle is priced at $2,499.99 MSRP.

Both versions will be available through Best Buy and the ASUS Store.

While ASUS originally introduced the X20 as a special anniversary edition, the more time we've spent learning about the device, the clearer it becomes that this isn't simply a commemorative refresh. The ROG Xbox Ally X20 is effectively a significant mid-generation upgrade to the existing ROG Xbox Ally X, bringing meaningful hardware, display, thermal, and control improvements that go well beyond a new paint job or limited-edition branding.

Pre-order ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X20 $1,299 at Best Buy A refined celebration of ASUS’s gaming legacy, the Ally X20 Anniversary Edition pairs its upgraded Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme chip with a vibrant 7.4‑inch OLED HDR display and a boosted 80 Wh battery. It’s a sleeker, more efficient Windows gaming handheld built to mark the milestone with sharper visuals, quieter thermals, and longer play sessions.

A true upgrade, not just an anniversary model?

At first glance, the X20's translucent-inspired design and special 20th anniversary touches may suggest that this is primarily a collector's edition. Under the chassis, however, ASUS has made extensive engineering changes compared to the existing ROG Xbox Ally X that directly impact the gaming experience.

The most obvious upgrade is the display.

The ROG Xbox Ally X20 moves from the current model's 7-inch screen to a larger 7.4-inch OLED panel, while also delivering substantial improvements in brightness and HDR performance. The display now supports 600 nits SDR brightness, up to 1,400 nits peak HDR brightness, and includes Dolby Vision support alongside ASUS' ROG Nebula HDR technologies.

Swipe to scroll horizontally ROG Xbox Ally X20 Processor AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme Row 0 - Cell 2 Display 7.4" OLED HDR (600 nits, 1400 peak)

16:9 FHD (1080p)

120 Hz FreeSync Row 1 - Cell 2 Memory 24 GB 8000 MHz LPDDR5X Row 2 - Cell 2 Storage 1 TB M.2 2280 SSD (Upgradable) Row 3 - Cell 2 Connectivity Wi‑Fi 6E (2×2) + Bluetooth 5.4 Row 4 - Cell 2 I/O 1× USB‑C 4.0 (Thunderbolt 4 compatible

1× USB‑C 3.2 Gen 2

1× microSD Express

1× 3.5 mm Combo Audio Jack Row 5 - Cell 2 Battery 80 Wh Row 6 - Cell 2 Dimensions 11.81" (W) × 4.77" (D) × 2.02" (H) in (300 × 121.1 × 51.3 mm) Row 7 - Cell 2 Weight 1.66lbs (756 g) Row 8 - Cell 2

For handheld gaming, display quality is often one of the most noticeable aspects of the user experience, and the move to OLED alone represents one of the largest upgrades ASUS has made to the platform since launch.

Major internal redesign improves cooling and airflow

Direct front view of the translucent black ROG Xbox Ally X20 handheld gaming device displaying "20 ROG Anniversary" and "Dare to Innovate" on its screen. (Image credit: ASUS)

The display isn't the only part of the handheld receiving attention.

According to ASUS, the X20 features a completely redesigned PCB, allowing engineers to rethink the internal layout of the system. Surface-mounted USB4 ports enabled the motherboard to be repositioned, creating additional airflow opportunities within the chassis.

ASUS has also upgraded the cooling solution with revised fan and heatsink fin designs, while shifting motherboard placement by several millimeters to further improve thermal efficiency.

That may sound like a small change on paper, but thermals have become one of the defining factors of modern handheld gaming PCs. Better airflow and improved cooling can translate into lower temperatures, quieter operation, and more consistent performance during extended gaming sessions.

A better handheld for competitive gaming

A person reclining on a couch wearing ROG XREAL R1 AR glasses while holding the Ally X20 handheld, viewing a large virtual screen projection of a racing game. (Image credit: ASUS)

ASUS is also targeting enthusiasts who play fighting games, shooters, and other genres where input precision matters.

The ROG Xbox Ally X20 introduces hybrid metal dome switches for a more tactile D-pad feel, along with what ASUS calls a Transforming D-pad. The mechanism allows players to rotate the D-pad configuration to better align diagonals, providing an experience specifically designed with fighting games in mind.

The thumbsticks have also been upgraded to TMR magnetic induction sticks, offering Hall-effect-style benefits while reducing power consumption. ASUS says the sticks deliver roughly a 3% dead zone and improved precision compared with traditional alternatives.

From a visual standpoint, ASUS has doubled the RGB lighting count around the sticks, increasing from two LEDs to four LEDs per joystick.

Taken together, these changes may end up being just as important as the display improvements, especially for players who spend hundreds of hours with a handheld in their hands.

What's unchanged?

Back view of the translucent black ROG Xbox Ally X20 featuring textured hand grips, ventilation grilles, a gold diagonal stripe, and a 20th anniversary badge. (Image credit: ASUS)

Interestingly, ASUS has resisted changing several of the core specifications that already made the ROG Xbox Ally X one of the strongest Windows gaming handhelds available.

The ROG Xbox Ally X20 retains:

AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor

24GB LPDDR5X-8000 memory

1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD storage

80Wh battery

USB4 connectivity with Thunderbolt compatibility

Wi-Fi 6E support

That's probably the right decision. The current Ally X platform already delivers excellent battery life and class-leading handheld performance, so ASUS appears to have focused on enhancing areas that users interact with directly rather than chasing specs for the sake of a marketing bullet point.

And to be fair, there is no newer AMD handheld chip on the market, so there's that!

Goodbye microSD, hello microSD Express

One notable hardware change involves expandable storage.

The traditional microSD slot has been removed and replaced with a microSD Express card reader, supporting dramatically faster storage speeds. ASUS cites support for microSD Express cards capable of approaching 1 GB/s transfer rates, bringing removable storage much closer to SSD-class performance

As game install sizes continue growing, that could become a more meaningful upgrade than many users initially realize.

Two ways to buy

Everything included in the $2,499 ROG Xbox Ally X20 bundle set. (Image credit: ASUS)

For buyers who only want the handheld itself, the new standalone version offers a straightforward path into the X20 experience.

ROG Xbox Ally X20

MSRP: $1,299.99

Available at Best Buy and the ASUS Store

Launches October 15

Meanwhile, ASUS is also offering a premium bundle aimed at enthusiasts and collectors, because of course.

The ROG XREAL R1 AR glasses, which are its top-tier offering, is one of the reasons for the big price jump for the anniversay bundle package. (Image credit: ASUS)

ROG Xbox Ally X20 Bundle

MSRP: $2,499.99

Available at Best Buy and the ASUS Store

Launches October 15

And what's in that bundle? I'm glad you asked:

ROG Xbox Ally X20 handheld

ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 AR glasses

dbrand Killswitch case and custom skin

dbrand joystick covers

Custom Pelican Protector Case with 20th anniversary badge

68W charger

That's a lot of stuff in that bundle, and it's cool to see dbrand officially teaming up with ASUS here for its famed Killswitch case (see our previous review). As far as that steep price, much of that comes down to the inclusion of the ROG XREAL R1 Edition glasses, which are currently sold separately, while these are, of course, matching in the 20th anniversary gold and black motif.

I've written about the current ROG XREAL R1's before, noting their crazy 240Hz micro‑OLED panels, letting you experience a portable (virtual) 171-inch screen. Along with their included dock, they cost $849.99.

ASUS now has one of the strongest handheld lineups on the market

Angled front view of the translucent black ROG Xbox Ally X20 handheld console with gold joystick rings and screen displaying a 20th anniversary graphic. (Image credit: ASUS)

What's perhaps most impressive about the X20 launch is what it does to ASUS' overall handheld portfolio.

The company's lineup now spans three clear price tiers (assuming we don't see price increases):

That's a remarkably clean progression that gives buyers meaningful upgrade options at every budget level.

The X20 occupies a premium position without completely abandoning value-conscious enthusiasts. Even at $1,299.99, it remains roughly $500 below the eye-watering prices we've seen attached to some ultra-premium handhelds, including MSI's difficult-to-find Intel-powered Claw 8 EX AI+ configurations.

More importantly, the X20 differentiates itself with tangible quality-of-life improvements rather than simply adding more RAM or storage. The OLED display, revamped controls, enhanced cooling design, microSD Express support, and internal engineering changes all combine to create a device that feels genuinely evolved from the existing Ally X.

For a product marketed as an anniversary edition, that's arguably the biggest surprise of all.

The ROG Xbox Ally X20 may celebrate two decades of Republic of Gamers history, but its real significance is that it represents the most refined version of ASUS' handheld gaming platform yet—and now, for the first time, buyers can purchase it without needing to opt for the collector-focused bundle.

Pre-order ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X20 $1,299 at Best Buy A refined celebration of ASUS’s gaming legacy, the Ally X20 Anniversary Edition pairs its upgraded Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme chip with a vibrant 7.4‑inch OLED HDR display and a boosted 80 Wh battery. It’s a sleeker, more efficient Windows gaming handheld built to mark the milestone with sharper visuals, quieter thermals, and longer play sessions. Pre-order ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X20 Bundle $2,499.99 at Best Buy Twenty years of ROG innovation, marked by the limited ROG Edition 20 lineup in an exclusive colorway. The ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle carries that celebration forward, pairing the handheld with the ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR glasses to create a complete gaming setup that travels with you.

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