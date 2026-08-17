When I reviewed the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ a few months back, I noted how it was a generational jump over AMD’s latest Zen 2 chips found in competing handheld gaming PCs, and when combined with Intel XeSS, it really gave gamers the ultimate handheld we’ve been yearning for.



But there were two problems. One was price. Due to RAM and NAND shortages due to demand for AI compute, MSI had to jack the price by at least $500, putting it at an MSRP of $1,799, which is kind of absurd.

The other was, surprisingly, extremely tight supply. Despite being sold at Best Buy, Amazon, Newegg, and B&H, it sold out everywhere within 24 hours (often due to preorders).

Since its release, that resupply still hasn’t happened. All those retailers are still listing it as out of stock as of me writing this today, and this seems to regularly happen with MSI and its Intel-based handhelds (whether it’s MSI's or Intel’s fault, I’m trying to find out).

So, out of curiosity, I checked eBay to see what that scene was like for the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+, and sure enough, some online stores are selling the hard-to-find handheld, but at an even more exorbitant $2,599 – which is an $800 surcharge over retail!

You may be thinking, but sure, it’s eBay, and people can list items for any price, but are people buying them? The answer appears to be yes. One retailer, seen in the above screenshot, had seven of them in stock but has already sold six, giving a real FOMO to anyone eyeing that last one.

To be fair, I did find a seller with one in stock for $2,299.99 (after coupon, plus $20 shipping), so you’re “only” paying $500 over MSRP. Another seller had nine available, with one remaining for $2,499.

Some of the many hard to find MSI Claw 8 AI EX+ handheld gaming PC auctions on eBay. (Image credit: ebay | MSI)

But you get the point. Not only is the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ insanely expensive at retail, but its shortage is driving up its price by $500 to $800, with people buying it. It’s why I’ve always noted on our podcast that PC gaming is recession-proof. No matter how bad the economy gets, or how high prices go, there is usually someone willing to pay for it.

Not the first time this has happened

Back in December, I noted a similar trend for Lenovo’s excellent Legion Go 2 with its giant 8.8” VRR OLED display and removable controllers. It’s a killer combo of a device, even if it’s better suited for your couch than travel.

For whatever reason, Lenovo can’t keep it in stock, so much so that it eventually removed it from its own website despite excellent reviews and, yes, demand for it, as people were paying $650 over retail just to have one.

Interestingly, ASUS has been the king of “you want it, just buy it,” as the original ROG Ally and the newer ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X are still widely available online and at your local Best Buy. Moreover, ASUS hasn’t even raised the price, keeping them at $599 and $999, respectively.

Base handheld 🕹️ ROG Xbox Ally: $599.99 at Best Buy The ROG Xbox Ally features a 7-inch 1080p, 120Hz touchscreen and includes an AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and a 60Wh battery. It's designed for PC gaming across various services.



👉 Order at: Antonline | Best Buy

Premium handheld 🎮 ROG Xbox Ally X: $999.99 at Best Buy The premium Xbox Ally X has a more powerful AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, 24GB RAM, 1TB SSD. It's a better choice for people who want to play more graphically demanding PC games. 👉 Order at: Best Buy

I hope ASUS can maintain those stock and price levels, as both devices are really solid choices for those looking into handheld gaming. Sure, the Ally X pales in performance to the new MSI Claw 8 EX AI+, but it’s still a really good experience with an outstanding design (a design that will improve with the forthcoming Xbox Ally X20 anniversary edition that features a larger OLED display and many smaller fixes; I expect to be reviewing that when it releases, so stay tuned).

So where does that leave you in this silicon soap opera? Has the RAM/NAND crunch shoved your handheld plans into “maybe in 2028” territory, or are you already rationalizing a purchase with phrases like “long-term investment” and “I deserve this”?

Let me know in the comments what your breaking point is for handheld pricing — and whether $2,599 is where you draw the line, or merely where your wallet starts quietly begging for mercy.

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