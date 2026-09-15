Amazon has announced 17 new games for Luna, its cloud gaming service packed within Prime that allows subscribers to stream video games on PCs, Amazon Fire TV Sticks, and mobile devices without the need for a home console (although you will still need a compatible controller).

This lineup for Amazon Prime Luna includes some heavy hitters like Doom: Eternal, Star Wars: Outlaws, High on Life, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, to name a few.

Here's the full list of games coming to Amazon Prime Luna throughout September 2026, and when you can expect them to arrive.

War Hospital (September 3, 2026)

(September 3, 2026) Just Die Already (September 3, 2026)

(September 3, 2026) Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (September 10, 2026)

(September 10, 2026) Star Wars: Outlaws (September 10, 2026)

(September 10, 2026) Drop Duchy (September 10, 2026)

(September 10, 2026) DOOM + DOOM II (September 10, 2026)

(September 10, 2026) Botany Manor (September 10, 2026)

(September 10, 2026) King of Tokyo (September 10, 2026)

(September 10, 2026) It’s Quiz Time: Guinness World Records (September 10, 2026)

(September 10, 2026) DOOM Eternal (September 17, 2026)

(September 17, 2026) Rims Racing (September 17, 2026)

(September 17, 2026) Wall World 2 (September 17, 2026)

(September 17, 2026) Hue (September 24, 2026)

(September 24, 2026) The Da Vinci Cryptex (September 24, 2026)

(September 24, 2026) High on Life (September 24, 2026)

(September 24, 2026) Bowling Mayhem (coming soon)

(coming soon) Cranium Planet (coming soon)

We can play DOOM Eternal on the Cloud again for as long as we want, thanks to Amazon Luna

Ripe & tear until it is done. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Out of all the games on this list, the best addition is without a doubt Doom Eternal. This game is one of the greatest first-person shooters ever for its adrenaline-pumping gunplay, challenging and deliciously evil boss fights, and wide variety of weapons that keep its ultra-violent gameplay fresh.

So, if you can't afford to play DOOM Eternal on Xbox Series X|S or PC these days due to these platforms being price-hiked by the RAM crisis, or you want to play it on the go without Xbox Cloud Gaming's newly imposed monthly limits, signing up for Amazon Luna with a Prime membership may be your next best Cloud Gaming option to experience the best DOOM game ever made.

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