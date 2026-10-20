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This year marks Xbox's 25th anniversary on November 15th, and over the last 6 months, we've seen more marketing from the brand than I've seen in the past decade. From a completely unexpected IKEA collaboration to the return of the Xbox Gear Store, Microsoft and third parties have teamed up to tempt Xbox fans with their hard-earned cash for some nostalgic goodies, as well as touring the globe with Xbox Fanfest.



I can't really complain, as there is some fantastic stuff available right now or for pre-order. Well, unless you wanted the limited-edition Xbox Series X25, of course, which got scalped in minutes. On the bright side, plenty of awesome collectibles won't cost you $900 buckaroos. Here’s everything worth checking out to help celebrate Xbox's 25th anniversary.

Even if you missed out on the $900 console, you can still get your hands on the official Xbox Series X|S Controller (X25 Edition) ($79.99). I’ve been practically begging Microsoft for an official transparent green gamepad ever since the Cipher series hit store shelves in Blue, Red, and White, but predictably, Xbox held out until the anniversary for the iconic Team Green aesthetic. Units start shipping on October 20, and like standard Xbox pads, it offers full cross-platform compatibility across PC, Android, and Xbox consoles.

If you’re looking for a slightly more budget-friendly route, the 8BitDo Ultimate 3-Mode Controller ($59.99 at Best Buy) is a stellar alternative. While it does require a wired connection when playing directly on Xbox consoles, it connects wirelessly to PC and Android, and it comes bundled with a charging dock right out of the box. It looks gorgeous on a desk setup, especially if you're pairing it with other retro-styled PC accessories.

Speaking of docks, the standalone 8BitDo Ultimate Charging Dock for Xbox Controllers (X25 Special Edition) ($39.99 at Amazon US) solves a very specific pet peeve of mine. I was so annoyed when my green 8BitDo controller originally shipped with a plain black charging cradle, so seeing them release a matching translucent green wireless dock for official Xbox Series X|S pads feels like a personal victory. Built specifically for official Xbox controllers, you simply drop your gamepad onto the magnetic contact points and charging begins automatically.

While not created strictly for the 25th anniversary, this green version of the 8BitDo Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard (Xbox Edition) $94 at Amazon matches the Team Green aesthetic too well to ignore. Since it’s been on the market for a while, you can often catch it on sale. It sports a matte finish, very clicky Kailh Box Jellyfish switches, and 8BitDo’s iconic programmable Dual Super Buttons that let you map custom shortcuts.

If you’re grabbing the keyboard, pairing it with the matching 8BitDo R8 Wireless Mouse (Xbox Edition) ($59.99 at Amazon US) is a no brainer. The big advantage here over competitor options is that it comes bundled with its own magnetic charging dock right out of the box. Its design leans heavily into chunky 2001 retro vibes too, just like the keyboard.

For gaming on the go, PowerA has created a delightful leatherette PowerA Xbox Sling Bag ($39.99 at PowerA) that’s custom-built for handheld PC gaming, and specifically sized to fit an ROG Ally. It would easily fit a Steam Deck or Lenovo Legion Go though, so pick your poison. There are four storage compartments, internal cable pass-throughs for charging, and 25th-anniversary green accents. It’s currently showing as out of stock on PowerA’s site, as it hasn't officially gone up for sale yet, but it should be available very soon (we've reached out to confirm an exact date because I want it!).

Razer has delivered some of the absolute best-looking gear for Xbox’s 25th Anniversary (see our hands-on with them), and predictably, some of the priciest, but hey, it's Razer, and you're worth it. The translucent green Razer BlackWidow V4 75% ($209.99 at Razer) is stunning and serves as a tactile, much quieter alternative to 8BitDo’s loud, chunky retro board. Thanks to the clearer finish across the keycaps, the Razer Chroma RGB lighting shines through with a neater glow. Pre-orders will officially ship from October 20 onward.

If you're looking for a matching mouse, the Razer Basilisk lineup has long been hailed as one of the best gaming mice in the business, and the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K ($179.99) now comes Xbox-flavored. Beyond the shell, it packs up to 140 hours of wireless battery life, the customizable HyperScroll tilt wheel, and plenty of that all-important Razer Chroma RGB.

I wasn't completely sold on the concept of dedicated gaming earbuds initially, but having a lightweight pair for gaming, whether plugged into the Xbox or connected to my ROG Ally, has totally won me over. I'm currently using the SteelSeries Arctis Gamebuds, but these Razer Hammerhead V3 X HyperSpeed for XBOX ($119.99) look the business. They have up to 35 hours of total battery life (10 hours on the buds plus an extra 25 from the charging case) and offer seamless multi-platform compatibility across Xbox, PC, and mobile (oh, and PS5 if you like)

Backbone was one of the first to ever hit the mobile controllers market, making them a natural fit for Xbox Cloud Gaming. Rather than sticking purely to translucent green, the Backbone Pro XBOX 25th Anniversary Edition ($179.99) comes in the real deep cut throwbacks like Halo Orange, Smoke Blue, and Crystal White. It’s an awesome nod for those of us old enough to remember. The catch is they are in blind boxes, and you have no way of knowing which color you will get!

Then onto GameSir, which makes some of my absolute favorite handheld controllers. They are seriously hard-wearing, ridiculously good value for the price, and come packed with drift-resistant Hall Effect sticks to boot. The GameSir X5 Lite for XBOX ($44.99) wraps all of that into an anniversary special edition.

Finally, the IKEA x Xbox "YXSTABY" collaboration has some surprisingly tasteful gaming chairs and more in-your-face gear-stick stools to wall-mounted controller shelves. But if you just want a small, fun piece of memorabilia without redecorating your whole living room, the XBOX x YXSTABY D-pad cushion ($17.99 at IKEA) is an easy win. It’s cheap and adds a subtle splash of gamer flair to any couch.

The Xbox Gloss Sweater ($59.99) is just one highlight from the official Xbox Gear Store, which features a surprisingly understated line of official 25th-anniversary apparel. Alongside minimalist sweaters and graphic tees, there’s even a bona fide "throwback" bucket hat if you really want to embrace early-2000s fashion. While a few popular sizes have already sold out, remaining stock is expected to ship by the end of October.

Over on Culture Kings, streetwear label 73 Studio has dropped its own collection, offering a broader and much more imaginative lineup of anniversary gear. My personal fave is the 73STUDIO X XBOX 25th Anniversary Console T-Shirt ($39), featuring a graphic of the original 2001 Xbox console across the back alongside the chonky Duke controller. Unlike pre-order drops, 73 Studio’s collection is available to buy and ship right now.

Another pick from me is the 73STUDIO X XBOX 25th Anniversary Play More Zip Hoodie ($95), which might be the ultimate cozy gaming hoodie for Fall.

Could there be more in store?

(Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Now that's a hell of a lot of merch to choose from, and with the anniversary itself just around the corner on November 15th, it makes you wonder if Xbox still has a surprise or two up its sleeve for the big day. We've just had the Xbox Nano Controller drop (but only in white, boo!), but what else could be in store?



My money is on a long-awaited Xbox Elite Controller Series 3, which would make fans thrilled regardless of whether it comes in translucent green. I’d also be happy if they just sorted out proper Xbox Gear Store shipping to Europe (shakes fist)! Either way, I'm pretty sure we're in for at least one more unexpected drop when the big day finally arrives.

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