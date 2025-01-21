New Xbox controller appears on Amazon for pre-order

Recent updates

Thanks to the ever-observant Wario on X, earlier we were tipped about a brand-new controller about to launch and available for pre-order on Amazon. The controller has since been revealed to be a new Cipher color, specifically Red. Say hello to the new Pulse Cipher Xbox controller available February 4, but which can be pre-ordered now at Microsoft.

Pulse Cipher Xbox Controller available now | $74.99 at Microsoft The mystery controller from earlier this morning has now been revealed to be the red Pulse Cipher controller, as predicted below. The Amazon listing for this has since disappeared but you can preorder at Microsoft for release on February 4, the perfect color just in times for Valentine's Day!

Before you get too excited

We now know the controller is a red 'Pulse Cipher' (Image credit: Microsoft)

No this is not the mythical Sebile controller we have all been waiting for to appear, and honestly it doesn't have the price point to fit those metaphorical haptic trousers. What it has turned out to be is the Pulse Cipher Controller, a striking red variant of Xbox’s recent Cipher line, with a transparent design that’s sure to appeal to retro-loving gamers. Priced at $74.99, it joins the Cipher family that already includes the Blue and Ghost editions.



Microsoft tends to reveal these types of Special Editions around this time of year. Last year, we saw the announcement of the stunning Dream Vapor controller, which debuted with a similar pre-order timeline. The year before that, the Stellar Shift controller dropped in January, both launches kicking off a wave of fresh designs. Naturally, I bought both of them—so, R.I.P. to my bank account yet again. This will no doubt follow with a new addition to the Design Lab too.



Earlier today, before the confirmation of its identity as the Pulse Cipher Controller, there was much speculation about what it could be. Many—myself included—thought it might signal another Cipher variant. A red colorway had already been rumored, and clearly, this guess proved correct. I did let myself dream for a moment about a green variant reminiscent of the OG Xbox like this 8Bitdo Xbox keyboard and mouse, but alas, Xbox seems to be holding out on us, perhaps saving such a design for the 25th anniversary).

Xbox Red Cipher Wireless Controller – Special Edition is coming on February 18 🎮It's currently up for pre-order on Amazon for $69.99 / GBP 64.99 / €69.99https://t.co/mNfBMfOC2JMore details:https://t.co/7xzwxjN6NrVia @billbil_kun pic.twitter.com/2QEbP3KeLoJanuary 21, 2025

Other wild theories I entertained included the possibility of an entirely new range of controllers with a fresh aesthetic or even an Avowed-themed controller to coincide with the game’s February 13, 2025, launch date. However, given Xbox’s recent aversion to game-themed controllers outside of Starfield, this was always a long shot.

Now that the mystery is solved, the Pulse Cipher Controller looks to be another winner for Xbox, even if it is easier to buy a controller right now than an actual Xbox Series X.