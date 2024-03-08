This incredibly beautiful Xbox controller is finally reduced — but not for long!

The Xbox Dream Vapor Special Edition made its grand entrance into the market on February 6th. Despite its allure, I held off, knowing it would inevitably be mine once the price dropped. Today, that moment has arrived—sooner than expected (and just a week after my boyfriend splurged on it for my birthday—shh, it’ll be our little secret). It’s not a massive discount, but this pale pink, hazy beauty is barely a month old, and you can snag it for $12 less at Best Buy.

Dream Vapor Special Edition Xbox controller | was $69.99 now $57.99 at Best Buy



Vaporize your competition, or just sit and stare at its beautiful pink and purple swirls. The Dream Vapor is the latest in the Vapor range and features the rubberized grips of the much more expensive Elites. Compatible with Xbox, Windows, Android and iOS.



Also $57.99 at Amazon

Fall in love with the Dream Vapor Special Edition

Image 1 of 3 Dream Vapor Xbox controller (Image credit: Jennifer Young) The Xbox Storm Vapor controller has a unique pattern on each and every controller Dream Vapor Xbox controller (Image credit: Jennifer Young) The rear rubberized grips are normally only found on the Elite controllers Dream Vapor Xbox controller (Image credit: Jennifer Young) Obligatory cat photo bomb

You have to see this controller to believe it. I’ve captured some shots in natural daylight to showcase its enchanting dusky pink hue. The Dream Vapor’s charm lies in the moody purple swirls that give it a sense of perpetual motion. Each controller features a unique swirl pattern, ensuring yours is one-of-a-kind. If your significant other questions your impulsive buy, just say, “Babe, it’s not just a controller, it’s art.” That was my line, at least until I raved about it so much that my partner gifted it to me for my birthday. And yes, it’s been discounted a week later—but let’s keep that between us.



While it’s part of the standard range, the Vapor controllers boast those incredibly comfy rubberized grips. It’s the kind of comfort you’d expect from premium controllers like the Elite Core Series 2 or Xbox Elite, yet here it is, available for a fraction of the price.



Although blue isn’t usually my go-to, the Dream Vapor has won me over, and now I’m on the hunt for its sibling, the Storm Vapor. Sadly, it’s still at full price, but as luck would have it, a variety of other colors are currently going for as low as $44 on Amazon if the Dream Vapor isn't your cup of tea, or should that be cup of strawberry milkshake?



