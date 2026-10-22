Xbox just dropped a festive way to celebrate 25 years of the OG console

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Xbox is ramping up to its 25th Anniversary celebrations on November 15th, but it’s looking even further ahead to the holidays. Hallmark has just dropped a brand new Christmas tree decoration honoring the holy grail of retro hardware: the original Halo Special Edition Xbox console.



It just went live on Amazon for $27.99, and if it's anything like the rest of the anniversary drops, it's going to sell out notoriously fast.

Hallmark Keepsake Microsoft Christmas Ornament (Xbox Console) $27.99 at Amazon US A teeny tiny Xbox to sit on your tree, 3.5 x 1.25 x 3.5 inches to be exact. Just don't wear the batteries out showing it off to your guests.

Deck the halls with merch from Xbox fa-la-la-la-laaa

Hallmark has made some awesome Xbox and gaming-related baubles before, including the original black console and this adorable mini Master Chief, but this one is the best I've seen so far because it's the transparent console everyone is reminiscing about right now (and unlike the Series X25 you can actually buy it.)



Even better, it plays the console startup sound and music from "Halo Theme Mjolnir Mix" from Halo 2.

Deck the halls, OG XBOX style 💚 Add the XBOX Halo Special Edition Console Hallmark Keepsake ornament to your tree: https://t.co/sKaABnZ0RD https://t.co/0vK4QjvSTiOctober 22, 2026

Shockingly, it actually includes the batteries too and doesn't make you buy them separately (I hate it when that happens). I love Hallmark's decorations, and would love to make a whole gaming-themed tree, (Xbox ROG Ally at the top maybe, but at $27.99 a pop I may have to rethink my ambitions (or buy them on sale in January)



If you're hunting for more nostalgic merch, you can find a bunch of other collectible items to grab over on our full Xbox 25th Anniversary item roundup.

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