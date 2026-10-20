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TL;DR The Razer | XBOX 25 Anniversary Collection (limited edition) is now available to purchase. The collection includes translucent XBOX-themed Basilisk mouse, Hammerhead earbuds, and the 75% BlackWidow keyboard. After spending 2 weeks with the Razer.com-exclusive accessories, we came away impressed with the attention to detail.

Xbox turns 25 this year, and if you're going to commemorate a quarter-century of one of gaming's most recognizable brands, slapping a green logo onto some existing hardware isn't going to cut it.

Thankfully, Razer didn't phone it in.

The new Razer | XBOX 25 Anniversary Collection (now available) takes three existing Razer products, the BlackWidow V4 75%, Basilisk V3 Pro 35K, and Hammerhead V3 X HyperSpeed, and transforms them with translucent green shells, Xbox detailing, and some fantastic use of RGB lighting. Razer officially announced the limited-edition collection in August, describing it as a collaboration with Xbox celebrating 25 years of the brand.

I've now spent some time with all three, and there's one product that immediately stands above the rest.

The keyboard is ridiculously good.

The BlackWidow V4 75% is the star of the show

Top-down view of the Razer BlackWidow V4 75% Xbox 25th Anniversary keyboard and wrist rest. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

If I could only buy one thing from this collection, it would unquestionably be the BlackWidow V4 75%.

It's absolutely awesome-looking in person.

The translucent green chassis and keycaps make exceptionally good use of Razer's Chroma lighting because you're not simply seeing RGB through the legends. The light spills through the translucent structure of the keyboard itself, illuminating the switches and keys and giving the whole thing this glowing, almost radioactive Xbox-green appearance.

My photos don't really do it justice. I've generally kept mine predominantly green for obvious reasons, but you aren't locked into the Xbox color scheme. Razer Chroma gives you full RGB customization, including per-key lighting, while the keyboard also has two-sided underglow.

Even the bottom of this keyboard looks great. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

There are some lovely smaller touches, too. The spacebar carries the XBOX 25 branding; there are Xbox-inspired symbols scattered across the keycaps, and the familiar ABXY colors appear around the arrow cluster. Razer has even included a dedicated Xbox key for opening Game Bar.

But perhaps my favorite finishing touch is sitting in front of the keyboard.

Sure, you can customize the RGB using Synapse, but out of the box, I love the default color profile. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

The included magnetic wrist rest has Razer and XBOX 25 branding prominently printed on it in green, and that's the type of detail that pushes this beyond feeling like a basic special-edition colorway. It completes the look.

More importantly, this isn't just a keyboard that photographs well. It feels fantastic to type on (read our original BlackWidow V4 75% review for more details).

Even the wrist rest gets some branding love. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Razer uses its Orange Tactile Switches Gen-3 here, while retaining the BlackWidow V4 75%'s hot-swappable design.

At $209.99 on Razer.com, it's admittedly not cheap. But if I'm buying something specifically because it's a limited Xbox 25th-anniversary edition, I want it to actually feel special. This does.

XBOX 25 Razer BLACKWIDOW V4 75%: $209.99 at Razer If you’re looking for more customization and immersion, meet your XBOX enthusiast needs with a compact, hot-swappable mechanical keyboard featuring Razer Chroma RGB and Razer Orange Tactile Mechanical Switches Gen‑3.

The Basilisk V3 Pro 35K completes the look

Arguably one of the best combo gaming and ergo mice around, the Basilisk V3 Pro 35K in translucent green looks superb. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

My second favorite is easily the Basilisk V3 Pro 35K (see my review of the original non-35K Razer Basilisk V3 Pro for more info).

I'm already a fan of the Basilisk line, and underneath the translucent green makeover, this remains a very capable wireless gaming mouse. You get Razer's Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor Gen-2, HyperScroll Tilt Wheel, 13 customizable controls, HyperSpeed Wireless connectivity, and Chroma RGB.

Razer lists up to 140 hours of battery life over HyperSpeed Wireless as well.

However, once again, it's the execution of the anniversary design that makes the difference.

The translucent green upper shell lets you see hints of the mouse's internal structure, while XBOX 25 branding runs down the side. RGB lighting beneath the mouse creates a bright green glow that makes it look fantastic beside the BlackWidow.

Honestly, if you're getting the keyboard, you really should just get the mouse too (sorry about your wallet).

Close-up top view of the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K Xbox 25th Anniversary gaming mouse featuring a translucent green shell and Xbox 25 branding. (Image credit: Future)

There's even a translucent green 2.4GHz wireless dongle! Nobody needed to do that. Razer did it anyway, and that's precisely my point about this collection. Everywhere I look, there's another little bit of attention to detail.

This was completely unecessary, but Razer really went all out for the theme here🫡. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

The Basilisk costs $179.99 on Razer.com. Yes, Razer has subsequently moved the Basilisk family forward, so you're not buying the newest generation simply because this is a new Xbox edition. But considering what you're really paying for here, namely an excellent mouse transformed into a collectible anniversary design, I'm not going to complain too much.

XBOX 25 Razer BASILISK V3 PRO 35K: $179.99 at Razer Packed with cutting-edge technology, unleash your full potential with an XBOX-themed RGB gaming mouse that redefines the boundaries of performance, customization, connectivity, and control.

The Hammerhead V3 X HyperSpeed does exactly what it needs to

(Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Finally, there are the Hammerhead V3 X HyperSpeed earbuds.

I've been using these with my ASUS Xbox Ally X, where they've made a great little companion for handheld gaming. They sound great, and the transparent green design is wonderfully nostalgic without looking cheap.

The earbuds themselves are translucent right down through the stems, while the charging case gets the same treatment with a large XBOX 25 logo across the front. It's distinctive without Razer needing to reinvent the product underneath.

(Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

To be clear, I'm not sure what else Razer could have done here.

These support both Razer HyperSpeed Wireless over 2.4GHz and Bluetooth 5.3, including Razer SmartSwitch, alongside up to 35 hours of total battery life. They're also IPX4-rated, and Razer lists surround-sound support across Xbox and PC.

At $119.99 on Razer.com, they're also the least expensive route into the collection.

XBOX 25 Razer HAMMERHEAD V3 X HYPERSPEED: $119.99 at Razer Experience seamless audio with the ultimate wireless gaming earbuds. Equipped with Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, Razer SmartSwitch Dual Wireless, and THX Spatial Audio, stay connected, competitive, and fully immersed on Xbox and beyond.

This is how you do an anniversary collection

The three anniversary models carry roughly a $10 to $20 premium over their standard counterparts, depending on the product. That's the sort of "special edition tax" I can live with when I'm actually getting something special in return.

And, in my opinion, Razer really went over the top here.

There's a consistency across all three products that makes them feel like an actual collection, rather than three unrelated products that happen to share a logo and color. Put the BlackWidow and Basilisk together on a desk, and they look fantastic.

The translucent green plastic immediately evokes Xbox, while the XBOX 25 logos, custom keycaps, ABXY colors, wrist-rest embroidery, RGB implementation, and even that ridiculous little green wireless dongle demonstrate that somebody cared about sweating the details.

🤌It's so cool looking! (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

And that's ultimately why I like these so much.

Razer started with some of its best hardware rather than using Xbox's anniversary to dress up cheaper peripherals, and then went far enough with the aesthetic changes that they feel genuinely unique.

The Razer | XBOX 25 Anniversary Collection is available to order from October 20, with the BlackWidow V4 75% at $209.99, Basilisk V3 Pro 35K at $179.99, and Hammerhead V3 X HyperSpeed at $119.99.

These are limited edition, so don't be shocked if they sell out.

If I were choosing only one, I'd take the BlackWidow without hesitation. (But let's be honest: the keyboard and mouse belong together.)

A+ from me, Razer. This is how you do anniversary hardware.

Hit me up in the comments if you have any questions while I still have these on hand! And you can follow the rest of our XBOX 25 coverage as we round out 2026.

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