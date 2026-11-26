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As far as Xbox controllers go, despite quality issues, the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 is often cited as the go-to. That situation is increasingly changing.

With Microsoft opening up the Xbox Wireless signal to third-party manufacturers, a whole range of alternative options have been flooding the zone. This is the most recent one I reviewed, and it's already seeing a price cut for Black Friday.

The SteelSeries Aeon Pro brings across the hot-swap battery system from the SteelSeries Arctis Nova headset range, essentially giving you infinite battery life for those marathon gaming sessions. The convenient charge dock, excellent LCD display, and generally great ergonomics make this a winner. For Black Friday, the SteelSeries Aeon Pro (Xbox, PC, Bluetooth) controller is $50 cheaper than usual.

Xbox / PC Controller Save $50 SteelSeries Aeon Pro: was $259.99 now $209.99 at Amazon

"The SteelSeries Aeon Pro has become my primary Xbox and PC gaming controller, owing to its absolutely spectacular convenience. It's close to a standard Xbox controller in ergonomics, and vastly exceeds it in features. There are a few changes I would make in a "version 2.0" of the Aeon Pro, particularly when it comes to inputs, but it's overall absolutely fantastic if you're willing to get used to it. SteelSeries is becoming a leader in Xbox accessories." ~ Exec Editor, Jez Corden SteelSeries Aeon Pro Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½

This controller is a big winner in my view owing to its multi-modal capabilities. You can connect a PC and an Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One to the wireless transmitter dock, which also doubles as housing for the spare battery, extra thumbsticks, and a charge and display dock for the controller itself.

You can customize the settings via the SteelSeries GG app on a Windows PC, but you can also customize the settings directly on the controller itself via the LCD display, no app needed. It's a nice touch for a controller with so many features crammed into one product.

Swipe to scroll horizontally SteelSeries Aeon Pro Features Spec Compatibility Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Android, iOS Connectivity 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth, USB-C, QuickSwitch Dock System for seamless Xbox and PC switching Controls and Inputs Hall Effect thumbsticks, adjustable triggers, mechanical switches, four programmable rear buttons, 3.5mm audio Customisation OLED Smart Display, onboard profiles, SteelSeries GG software, trigger and stick tuning, button remapping Power Dual hot-swappable batteries, included charging dock, Infinite Power System Price $259.99 MSRP

It's very close to perfect. My main complaint revolves around some of the ergonomics. The buttons feel a bit too resistant and take a bit of getting used to, and the paddles and triggers could be better designed, I think. The paddles are too big, and the triggers are a bit too flat. But it has since become my primary controller regardless. As someone who games across multiple systems and needs something permanently charged, this was a no-brainer. It also doesn't have stick drift, unlike my aging Xbox Elite Series 2 controller, thanks to TMR sticks and inputs.

For Black Friday, it's $50 cheaper than usual, putting it on par with the standard Xbox Elite Controller Series 2. There are other controllers available, but none have the feature set on offer here, particularly as pertains to multi-platform compatibility and convenience. The charge dock on the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 always made it my go-to controller, despite its quality issues. Finally, another firm has stepped in with a charge dock that is arguably of even better quality. I reviewed GTA 6 on this controller and won't look back.

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