SteelSeries, one of the world's leading brands for making the best Xbox accessories, has recently unveiled its latest creation – the SteelSeries Aeon Pro Controller.

This device features the world's first QuickSwitch Dock System for Xbox, PC, and Mobile devices (Patent Pending), which allows you to switch the controller's connection between platforms without the need for cables or re-pairing wireless connections.

The SteelSeries Aeon Pro Controller also includes an Infinite Power System with dual hot-swappable batteries, so you never have to worry about losing power while gaming.

On top of that, the SteelSeries Aeon Pro Controller has fast and precise controls thanks to its first-rate triggers, mechanical switch buttons, and Hall Effect Thumbsticks, all of which can be customized, and their changes saved on user-made profiles using the controller's Onboard OLED Screen.

The SteelSeries Aeon Pro controller can swap connections between Xbox and PC without any fussing about disconnecting and reconnection cables or wireless pairings. (Image credit: SteelSeries)

Its features don't stop there, as the SteelSeries Aeon Pro has a Modular Stick System that lets you swap out thumbsticks (with standard concave, tall concave, and short convex options), extra remappable Contoured Back Buttons, and a Wrap-Around Textured Grip to make it easier to hold.

Finally, this controller is compatible with the SteelSeries GG Software Suite app so you can customize every aspect of it, including its button and trigger inputs, rumble sensitivity, custom GG and Sonar integrations, and power settings on PC.

The SteelSeries Aeon Pro is now available (in black or white) at SteelSeries.com and select retailers worldwide for $259.99 | £229.99 | €259.99.

It's a very sleek Xbox controller rife with features to make your gaming life easier, but does its quality match up to its high listing price? Stay tuned to find out, as we're hoping to review it soon and let you know if the StreelSeries Aeon Pro is actually good and worth your money.

World's first QuickSwitch Dock System for Xbox and PC SteelSeries Aeon Pro - Black: $259.99 at SteelSeries

Stay connected with your Xbox and PC games at all times without re-pairing or reconnecting cables with the new SteelSeries Aeon Pro controller. This controller will meet your gaming needs with its unlimited battery life, OLED Smart Display, Hall Effect Thumbsticks, and vast customization options through the SteelSeries GG software app.

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