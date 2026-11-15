Back in 2023, I took on the impossible task of ranking the Top 10 Xbox Special Edition controllers of all time. Three years later, as we celebrate Xbox's massive 25th Anniversary, it's officially time to revisit that countdown. In the past 3 years, Xbox have released some absolute bangers that deserve a mention, and maybe even dethrone some of my original picks.



Microsoft might still refuse point-blank to update its first-party controller tech with some Hall Effect thumbsticks to save us from stick drift, but at least they are holding it down in the aesthetics department. Nobody does limited-edition hardware quite like Xbox.



I'm not relying totally on my own personal tastes here, I went to our readers on social media to see which controllers deserved a spot and there were a few that were mentioned passionately multiple times, so some classics have been swiftly kicked out for fresh blood. Without further ado, here's Windows Central's definitive top 10 Xbox Special Edition Controllers of all time.

10. Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition

Image 1 of 4 Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Xbox Controller (Image credit: Daniel Rubino - Windows Central) You'd be fooled into thinking this controller had been in a gunfight (Image credit: Daniel Rubino - Windows Central) The controller is based on the Johnny Silverhand character with a tech-enhanced insignia (Image credit: Daniel Rubino - Windows Central) There is even a matching charging stand (Image credit: Daniel Rubino - Windows Central) Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

The Cyberpunk 2077 controller holds steady at #10, because... well, just look at it. It's still one of the best examples of an industrial, battle-scarred design with the real dents and scratches all over the body of the controller. Cyberpunk 2077 has come such a long way since launch too, with its Phantom Liberty update and now being available on Battle.net as part of a new ongoing partnership between CD Projekt Red and Blizzard.

The controller was part of a Limited Edition Xbox One console bundle, but it was also sold separately.

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9. Minecraft Limited Edition (Pig & Creeper)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Jennifer Young / Windows Central) (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) (Image credit: Jennifer Young / Windows Central) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

In 2023, the Minecraft controllers didn't quite crack my top 10 and I had to settle for a special mention. Three years later, given the sheer cultural force and scale of the Minecraft franchise, I'm promoting them to the 9th spot.



Released in 2017, I'm absolutely mystified as to why Xbox haven't launched new versions of these. The Minecraft movie was incredibly successful, and even Razer have been pumping out Minecraft-themed gaming keyboards. The pink Minecraft pig controller in particular is so sought after it is going for a small fortune on Ebay.



The closest we've got to a new Minecraft pad was this PDP Realmz translucent number with a suspended minifig in the grip, but I'm begging, pleading with Xbox to bring back the OG Creeper and Pig in Series X|S or even Elite versions. With the success of the movie, they will absolutely print money.

8. Forza Horizon 6 Limited Edition

Our previous list featured the bright yellow-and-pink paint-splashed Forza Horizon 5 controller, but it's officially been overtaken on the track by the Forza Horizon 6 limited edition. Digital content creator JustMeeVicky on Instagram and Twitter, who puts together some incredible images of various gaming accessories, took some awesome photos of this controller at one of the Forza launch events this year.



The cyan shell, bright pink thumbsticks and the addition of the winding Touge mountain roads of Japan make this controller a real standout in Xbox's repertoire, and I'm surprised you can actually still buy this, on sale for Black Friday right now, no less!

7. Halo 4 Limited Edition

Image 1 of 3 Halo 4 Special Edition Xbox 360 Controller (Image credit: Microsoft) This controller has stood the test of time Halo 4 Special Edition Xbox 360 Controller (Image credit: Microsoft) A blue X button? What madness is this? Halo 4 Special Edition Xbox 360 Controller (Image credit: Microsoft) I've put a lot of transparent controllers in this top 10, but I don't care. Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

I simply had to keep at least one Xbox 360 controller on the list, and it's a great one. The Halo 4 Edition controller is legendary with its blue-black hues and transparent faceplate, and unfortunately we didn't get an updated Halo Special Edition for Halo: Campaign Evolved. Xbox, what gives? Our Richard Devine did go full nostalgia bomb by playing the game with a Hyperkin Duke though, so there's always that option.



The Xbox 360 had many wild and wonderful special edition controllers, but some of them look tacky by today's standards. The Halo 4 Edition, however, has a timeless appeal and still looks cool as hell today.

6. DOOM: The Dark Ages

With photos again provided by the talented JustMeeVicky, here is one of the most demanded controllers to enter our top 10 from Xbox's newest range. The DOOM: The Dark Ages controller is Xbox at its finest, balls-to-the-wall design going all in on the game theme with its Slayer-armor green, actual 3D silver helmet spikes along the top, blood splatter across the left grip, Sentinel rune ABXY buttons, and brown leather-like grip.

@Jenbox360 Doom Dark Ages controller is so sick. Probably the favorite of my collection. Fantastic grips on back too https://t.co/AucYCa9PC7November 15, 2026

We even got an Elite 2 version in red, but I actually think the standard controller clears here, PLUS you can still buy it, albeit at an inflated price.

Xbox Doom The Dark Ages Series X|S Controller: $99.95 at Amazon At launch, this was $79.99, and there are limited amounts coming in and out of stock at Amazon at a slightly inflated price given its collector status. If you're a DOOM fan, this is one to grab while you still can.

5. Gears of War: E-Day Limited Edition

Picked up the Gears of War: E-Day controller. Xbox custom game pads are always pretty damn amazing tbh. https://t.co/gZANek9OVbOctober 9, 2026

Our Executive Editor Jez Corden has this controller, yet didn't have the forethought to take any actual photographs of it for the site. I'd ask him for one, but I may get a response in 3-4 business days, so for now, enjoy the above video.



Back in 2023, the Gears of War 4 JD Fenix and Crimson Omen pads held down a spot on this list, and reader @correcthololive made sure to remind me that "nothing has touched the Gears 5 controller". However, the Gears of War: E-Day Limited Edition has arrived to claim the franchise crown.



As @DineroPrimero put it, this one "definitely needs to be on the list". Shout out to him for sharing his insane collection too.

@Jenbox360 The Gears of War Eday controller definitely needs to be on the list. SoT is always GOAT’ed…and a special shoutout to the 360 Tomb Raider controller. Here’s my collection. https://t.co/U8qlIyEVo7November 14, 2026

The new E-Day controller features 3D-molded, laser-etched Emergence Day cracks glowing crimson red around the Crimson Omen, transparent red triggers, a COG tag printed on the battery door, and black leather-like grips. It is a god damn masterpiece; if you were fortunate to grab one 8BitDo does a matching dock for it too.

4. Xbox 25th Anniversary Edition (and the Cipher series as a whole)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Jez Corden | Windows Central) (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

The main star of the show this year has been the Xbox 25th Anniversary controller, made to match the Xbox Series X25, but thankfully, available as its own purchase. The 25th Anniversary edition has that gorgeous translucent green shell that's an ode to the OG Halo Xbox, and retro ABXY buttons.



In fact, Xbox knocked it out of the park these last few years with the translucent Cipher series, which gave us Blue, Red and a Ghost variant, all of which would be worth a spot here, but we were all clamouring for the green, which Xbox savvily waited until the 25th Anniversary to give us. And it was worth the wait.



Alas, it's no longer in stock anywhere, but if you were lucky enough to grab one this 8BitDo charging dock may pique your interest.

3. Starfield Controller

Image 1 of 4 Starfield Special Edition Xbox Controller (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) Explore the galaxy in style Starfield Special Edition Xbox Controller (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) The ultimate accessory for every space adventurer Starfield Controller Transparent Triggers (Image credit: Inside Xbox) The triggers are a nice touch Starfield Special Edition Xbox Controller (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) Get ready for launch! Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

Three years after its launch, the Starfield Controller was my inspiration for compiling a Special Edition list in the first place, and still holds a spot on my countdown. It hasn't aged a day. Mine still looks as good as the day I grabbed it and it's been used pretty much daily.



Even if Starfield itself divided opinion, nobody can deny that this controller aesthetic (and the matching headset) is utter perfection. From the clean white faceplate with Constellation color stripes and flight-deck control markings to the metallic bronze D-pad and clear triggers that let you watch the rumble motors spin, it remains one of the most cohesive tie-in controllers ever crafted.

2. Sea of Thieves

Image 1 of 4 Sea of Thieves Xbox Controller (Image credit: Daniel Rubino - Windows Central) Sea of Thieves Xbox Controller (Image credit: Daniel Rubino - Windows Central) Sea of Thieves Xbox Controller (Image credit: Daniel Rubino - Windows Central) A gold trigger not unlike the shine of the handle on a pirate's cutlass Sea of Thieves Xbox Controller (Image credit: Daniel Rubino - Windows Central) The skull on the Sea of Thieves controller glows in the dark Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

I simply cannot dethrone a legend; the controller I'm still bitter I never got my hands on. The Sea of Thieves controller is forever GOAT'd. It's deep purple finish, laser-etched barnacles and a shiny gold trigger, bellissimo.

@SoulBlazerz @Jenbox360 I have 2 of the SoT controllers. 1 is mint in box. Its my #1November 14, 2026

This is another controller of yore that fetches utterly ridiculous prices on the second-hand market, and for good reason: it's one of the greatest Xbox controllers ever made.

1. Titanfall Controller

Image 1 of 3 Titanfall Xbox Special Edition Controller (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) Titanfall Xbox Special Edition Controller (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) Titanfall Xbox Special Edition Controller (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

If you thought my number 1 was ever going to change, well, you were wrong. I know Xbox has dropped dozens of controllers since 2014, but the Titanfall Limited Edition still stands at the top of the rankings for me. It's S Tier, and really encapsulates how slick Xbox can be with their game-themed special editions.



Inspired by the C-101 carbine used by IMC pilots, that crisp white, matte black, and vibrant orange color blocking with the hexagonal detailing is timeless. Until Microsoft somehow tops this, Titanfall stays firmly on the throne. If they ever actually pull their finger out and make me the Diablo controller I've been begging for, I may reconsider.

What is your top 10?

Do you agree with the Xbox 25th Anniversary shake up of the rankings? What controller tops your own picks? Were any criminally missed? Feel free to roast me in the comments!

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