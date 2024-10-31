Hands on with a new wireless 3rd-party Xbox controller — it's the cheapest yet and made for Minecraft fans, just in time for the holidays

What you need to know

The PDP REALMz Wireless Controller: Minecraft Diamond Print is one of very few third-party controllers that are both wireless and under $100.

The transparent controller features a collectible 'Steve' figurine in the grip, and customizable LED lighting.

The controller will retail for $79.99 in the US, and we got an exclusive first look before the official launch on November 20.

Ever since I got a behind-the-scenes look with Turtle Beach at Gamescom 2024, I’ve been holding onto a tight-lipped secret. Among the array of Xbox accessories they showed off, one stood out—the most beautiful Minecraft-themed wireless controller, crafted for Minecraft and Xbox fans alike since their acquisition of PDP accessories earlier this year. Photos were off-limits then, but now that I’ve got it in hand, I can snap as many as I want, aha!



Introducing the rather wordy titled 'PDP REALMz Wireless Controller: Minecraft Diamond Print.' Now, before I dive into the details, I'll answer the two burning questions: yes, it’s actually wireless, and, it’s priced at $79.99.

The PDP REALMz Wireless Controller: Minecraft Diamond Print Edition launches on November 20

The controller is striking enough even with the LED lights turned off (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

The controller is officially licensed by Xbox and Mojang, and houses a collectible Steve figurine in the right grip plus a unique, multi-layer design featuring diamond elements inspired by Minecraft.



So other than it's looks, what's going on under the hood of this PDP Minecraft controller? Here's the important info:

The built-in rechargable battery claims 40 hours of uninterrupted gameplay time.

The controller is compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows PCs.

Wireless is delivered by an included USB-dongle with 30-feet range.

Dual rumble motors housed in the grips.

Customizable LED lighting effects can be adjusted using the ABXY buttons.

Audio controls are built-in to manage volume, game/chat balance and mic mute from the D-pad and 3.5mm audio jack.

Each controller includes an exclusive Minecraft "Time Flies" Tee digital item code for an added in-game bonus.

The controller also comes with 2 programmable rear buttons, for on the fly customization or use with the PDP Control Hub app, which also allows adjustment of deadzones and reconfiguring of the triggers.

Image 1 of 4 Steve is trapped forever inside the controller (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) There are two rumble motors (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) The controller is transparent with a Minecraft diamond pattern on the PCB (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) The PDP Minecraft controller has two rear buttons that can be remapped on the fly or with the PDP Control Hub app. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Third-party wireless controllers are still a rarity

(Image credit: PDP/Windows Central)

The PDP REALMz Minecraft controller made me sit up and take notice not only because of its design, but because wireless third-party controllers remain a rarity, with only a select few brands licensed to deliver wireless options for Xbox. Earlier this year, we saw the release of some high-end options like the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro and Turtle Beach’s own Stealth Ultra Wireless, but these models come in at over $149.99. PowerA also joined the lineup with its Fusion Pro Wireless at $149.99 for the Lumectra edition, and the more affordable Fortnite Wireless at $99.99.

Image 1 of 2 The PDP Realmz Minecraft Controller will be available from November 20 (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) The controller is full sized at 175mm x 175mm x 82mm / 6.8" x 6.8" x 3.2 (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Right now, though, the PDP REALMz stands as the most budget-friendly option at just $69.99—a likely hit among Minecraft fans and just in time for the holidays. Those familiar with PDP's accessory range might recognize the design from their Minecraft-themed Nintendo Switch controller, which was sized for smaller hands. However, this Xbox edition is full-size, made to suit all players. Turtle Beach acquired PDP and all of it's more quirky accessories earlier this year, and on first impressions, I can feel its impact on the build quality with this controller.

It's about damn time

Image 1 of 2 It's been too long since we last saw a Minecraft controller for Xbox (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) My phone can't cope with the brightness of the LED lights at all (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

It's been a hot minute since I last held a new Minecraft controller for Xbox, considering the sheer volume of different colors and styles of their standard X|S controller they've been holding out on us when it comes to collaborative designs like we got treated too in the One S| One X era. As a proud owner of both the Minecraft Pig and Creeper controllers I, for one, am happy to see a brand come through and give us more options for the current generation of Minecraft fans, and it being wireless and under $100 sweetens the deal. With the Minecraft movie launching in April, I can see this being very popular with kids and parents alike.



The PDP Realmz Minecraft controller goes on sale from November 20 and we await news of what retailers will be stocking it outside of PDP's official site. For now, you can also check out the wild new 'rotating' controller from Turtle Beach, which also launches later in November. With a family full of Minecraft fans, I'll now be stashing this away until the holidays!