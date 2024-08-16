A wireless controller for Xbox, with Hall Effect tech for under $100? It's a win — for Fortnite fans at least

What you need to know

PowerA has launched a wireless controller for Xbox Series X|S. This is the first wireless option with Hall Effect sticks and triggers that costs under $100.

The PowerA Wireless controller is a Fortnite Special Edition. It boasts low-latency wireless, up to 30 hours of battery life, and rear re-mappable buttons.

The controller costs $99.99 and comes with a code for an in-game Tooth Pick Pickaxe for use in Fortnite. It's available to pre-order now for an October 1 delivery date.

Are you an Xbox console gamer? Do you play Fortnite? Well, you are about to get a double whammy of good news. PowerA is releasing another Fortnite Special Edition in its controller range, and this one will be wireless. The PowerA Wireless Controller Fortnite Special Edition has dropped today for pre-order at Amazon for $99, or directly from PowerA, and will arrive in the hands of fans on October 1, 2024.

What is so exciting about this controller?

I'll be honest—I don't play Fortnite myself, but I know millions of people do and they’re going to love the new design and the bonus cosmetic item bundled with this controller: the Tooth Pick Pickaxe. While the Fortnite theme is sure to appeal to a specific audience, what excites me most is the growing availability of high-quality wireless options for Xbox from third-party manufacturers, especially at more affordable price points.



For years, Xbox has tightly controlled permissions for wireless controllers, but over the past 12 months, we’ve seen that grip start to loosen. We've already seen the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra for the princely sum of $199.99, and even the MOGA XP-Ultra, also from Power A at a more accessible $99.99 (currently on sale for $79.99), However, those options either come at a steep price OR lack features like Hall Effect sticks and the simple design I prefer in budget-friendly controllers, such as the wired GameSir G7 SE.



But now, it seems PowerA has taken the lead by offering a wireless controller that combines quality and affordability with a similar promise of performance. Here’s a look at the full specs of the PowerA Wireless Fortnite Special Edition controller.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 PowerA Wireless Fortnite SE Row 0 - Cell 2 Compatibility Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10/11 Row 1 - Cell 2 Connectivity 2.4GHz USB adapter, or 10 ft USB cable Row 2 - Cell 2 Battery 1200mAh, up to 30 hours Row 3 - Cell 2 Rear buttons 4 Row 4 - Cell 2 Rumble motors 2 Row 5 - Cell 2 Sticks and Triggers Hall Effect, with 3-way trigger locks Row 6 - Cell 2 Audio Built in headset dial Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2

The term 'Hall Effect' has become quite the buzzword in the controller industry lately. While it’s gaining traction, it’s worth noting that this magnetic technology, which helps prevent stick drift, actually dates back to the Sega Dreamcast in 1998. It was once too costly to maintain widespread use but has recently seen a resurgence. Today, many wired controllers feature Hall Effect sticks, but it's rare to find them in affordable wireless options.

The PowerA Wireless Fortnite Special Edition controller is set to change that, offering Hall Effect technology for just $99.99. This could be a needle mover, potentially paving the way for more budget-friendly wireless controllers with this feature. I’m particularly hopeful that this might lead to more variety beyond Fortnite-themed designs. For example, I’d love to see a wireless version of the PowerA Advantage with Lumectra line including some of these fancy thumbsticks—a girl can dream, right?