PowerA is massively upping its game with two new Fusion Pro Xbox controllers — wired AND wireless

What you need to know

PowerA has announced two new Xbox-compatible controllers: the Fusion Pro 4 wired for $69.99 and Fusion Pro Wireless with Lumectra for $149.99. They are available to buy right now.

The Pro Fusion Wireless with Lumectra also includes a magnetic charger and stand.

Both controllers include pro features like Hall Effect sticks and triggers, as well as a new, patent-pending Quick-Twist technology that lets you adjust the height of the sticks.

PowerA is well-known for its budget-friendly Xbox controllers. Having owned and reviewed many of their sub-$50 offerings, from the PowerA Nano Enhanced to the PowerA Advantage with Lumectra, I’ve always found them to offer great value.

However, PowerA also targets the ‘Pro’ market with its Fusion range. Today, they are stepping into the premium party with the launch of the PowerA Fusion Pro 4 Wired Controller and the Fusion Pro Wireless Controller with Lumectra, priced at $69.99 and $149.99, respectively. Both controllers are packed with premium features that I’m excited to explore. Here are the details on these new additions and where you can purchase them.

The PowerA Fusion Pro 4

Image credit: PowerA

The PowerA Fusion Pro 4 is a significant upgrade from the Fusion Pro 3; firstly for a lower MSRP of $69.99 (the Pro 3 was $79.99), you are getting Hall Effect technology in the sticks and triggers. Something we are always banging on about here at Windows Central. Hall effect means the movement in these parts is measured by magnets and electrical conductors rather than physical contact of moving parts. In short, it requires more precision, less wear and tear, and no worrying about stick drift. We wish Xbox would include this key feature in it's standard controller.



The Fusion Pro 4 wired also comes equipped with four mappable advanced gaming buttons, 3-way trigger locks, and an improved build quality that includes textured rubberized grips and anti-friction rings around the sticks. Something interesting that I've not seen before is the inclusion of a "Quick-Twist Thumbsticks" for which PowerA state a patent is pending. These are said to allow you to adjust thumbstick height mid-game, offering three settings to customize your gameplay style without needing to swap out parts, like you would expect with a modular controller.



The PowerA Fusion Pro 4 also has dual rumble motors for tactile feedback, a 3.5mm audio jack and a one-touch mic-mute with an LED indicator.

PowerA Fusion Pro 4 Wired Controller | $69.99 at Amazon



The Fusion Pro range just got a huge upgrade, and is $10 cheaper. Including Hall-effect sticks, remappable buttons and textured grips so you don't lose control when you're sweating in that FPS!

The PowerA Fusion with Lumectra

Image credit: PowerA

Now this beauty, oh this controller has me really excited, and that's not just because the promo shots of it in green are giving me Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred vibes. The PowerA Fusion Wireless with Lumectra is the brands first wireless controller for Xbox that doesn't have a Fortnite design emblazoned over it. Frankly, I also want to see what PowerA has up its sleeve, charging $149.99 for a controller. They want to punch for the premium market, and I'm here to see what they have to offer.



The PowerA with Lumectra has all the fancy pro features that the Fusion Pro 3 has, such as the Hall Effect tech, the quick-twist thumbstick, remappable buttons and 3-way trigger locks. However, it's wireless and promises up to 30 hours of playtime, includes a magnetic charger stand and has a beautiful hidden design that comes to life with Ghost RGB lighting. Hey, you also get a fancy case to put this all in.

PowerA Fusion Wireless with Lumectra | $149.99 at Amazon



Officially licensed for Xbox and Windows PC, this controller can be used wirelessly with a USB dongle for up to 30 hours per charge or with the 10ft USB-C cable. Lumectra lighting reveals a hidden design with 6 unique lighting modes across 4 customizable zones.

I can't wait to get my hands on both of these controllers, put them to the test, and see if each is worth its respective price points. Could either one of these or both end up on our list of the best Xbox controllers? Reviews will be coming soon!

