The perfect Christmas decoration doesn't exist... OH WAIT

I'm sorry. You were probably scrolling quite happily around the internet and BAM you come across a headline about Christmas... in July. But friends, with Christmas 165 days away, Hallmark has just released the perfect Christmas tree decoration. (Well, almost perfect; they didn't make an Xbox 360 decoration). Yes, you can get your own miniature OG Xbox console tree ornament, which plays the start-up tune and music from Halo: Combat Evolved. For $22 at Amazon. Really.

Deck the halls with Xbox nostalgia

Xbox Santa isn't real and he cannot hurt you (Image credit: Future)

I love the holidays, and I love finding unique gaming gifts. In fact I write the Gamer Gift Guide each year for the site in the hopes to give inspiration for the perfect gifts for friends and family, from small spends to the console itself. This Hallmark decoration is particularly exciting because novelty aside, it's actually a really thoughtful gift for an Xbox fan, at least one that is old enough to remember the OG Xbox!



Here's the full description from the Hallmark website:



"Recall hours spent parked in front of the television, video game controller in hand. Nothing mattered except battling the Covenant and completing the entire "Halo: Combat Evolved" first-person game. Relive the mission when you display this Microsoft XBOX console Christmas tree ornament that lights up and plays the familiar console startup sounds and theme music of the iconic video game."

Hallmark are definitely pulling at our nostalgia strings with this one, which is clever. The only reason I'm not grabbing one myself is because my first Xbox was actually the Xbox 360, thus my online alias. So Hallmark if you are reading, I'm waiting. Impatiently. If Xbox isn't your thing, it has a bunch of other gaming related baubles in the Hallmark Amazon store.



The Xbox console Christmas ornament comes in a gift box for easy gifting and comes with 3 LR44 replaceable batteries. If you do purchase one, always remove batteries from the decorations you are storing; I've lost many a novelty decoration to battery leaks! If you are looking for non-holiday related gifts, don't forget about Amazon Prime Day next week, and we've already found a bunch of early deals on Xbox accessories.