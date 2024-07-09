The best budget Xbox headset you can buy is less than $30 right now

When asked about Xbox accessories that won't break the bank, I can easily come up with a number of options for under $100, but the market for cheap and actually good headsets is pretty slim. For many years now, this headset from HyperX CloudX has topped our best Xbox headsets list in the value category for an amazing $69.99, and I recently included it on my 7 Xbox accessories under $50 list while it was on sale for only $49. Today, however, thanks to a voucher, you can buy the BEST budget headset for Xbox for only $29.99 at Amazon. This price is so crazy that when I first spotted this deal, the page was showing only 2 left at this price, but thankfully Amazon has had another restock, but go quick if you want one!



This isn't a new launch—this headset was launched back in 2016—but we continue to recommend it, and it still sits on our best Xbox headsets list. Why? Nothing has really rivaled its sound quality at $69.99, so $29.99 for this updated version is insane.

HyperX CloudX Xbox Headset | was $69.99 now $29.99 at Amazon



Great sound quality, a detachable mic, and decent noise cancellation for just under $30 on sale. This is the best Xbox you can get for this price and still one we recommend year after year. Add the $20 showing on the Amazon page to get this price.

✅ Perfect for: If you're looking for a decent headset at a good price without compromising too much on sound quality.



❌Avoid it if: If you want a wireless headset. I don't have a recommendation for under $50 but if you want to stump up a bit extra, go Turtle Beach.



👍Wireless recommendation: Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 $89.99 at Best Buy



🔍Our review: HyperX CloudX: Still one of the best value headsets money can buy



💰Price check: $49.99 at Newegg is the next best price if Amazon goes out of stock

Why is the HyperX CloudX so good?

(Image credit: Windows Central)

The HyperX CloudX offers impressive value for its MSRP of $69.99, even before taking into account sales prices. In fact, while researching for our best Xbox headsets we revisited it recently and found that it's still unmatched in the value category years after release.



Firstly, the HyperX CloudX is extremely comfortable during long gaming sessions due to its minimal and lightweight design, and the build quality with its aluminum mounting mechanism and leatherette ear cups really belies its real cost. Most importantly, the sound quality is on par with much more expensive headsets. You'll get a clear treble, good mid-range and impressive bass response whether you're gaming on Xbox or listening to music.



The detachable microphone is also a plus and something I appreciate with headsets as I don't like having the unnecessary bulk of a mic if I'm not planning on going in party chat. Overall, if you're not fussed about having a wireless headset, and want the convenience of not worrying about charging an extra accessory, the HyperX CloudX should be on your radar when considering your wired Xbox headset options, and it won't be beaten on price for $30. Check out our full review of the HyperX CloudX, but don't dally too much, as at last check there were only a few left in stock. If Amazon do run out, Newegg has the next best price at $49 which I still believe it worth every dollar.