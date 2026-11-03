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We're quickly approaching XBOX's 25th anniversary. Many companies are celebrating the event with special accessories and gear, but you can also build your game library as part of the festivities. If you purchase an eligible Windows 11 PC, you can claim 25 XBOX games that have a total value of over $500.

When Microsoft announced the promotion, it highlighted The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Minecraft Dungeons, and Gears of War: Reloaded as games you can claim after buying a PC. We now have a full list of what you'll receive.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

Minecraft Dungeons

Gears of War: Reloaded

Call of Duty: WWII

The Elder Scrolls Online

Fallout 76

DOOM

DOOM II

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Game of the Year Edition

Age of Mythology: Retold

Quake

Quake II

Wolfenstein: The New Order

The Outer Worlds

Rise of Nations: Extended Edition

As Dusk Falls

Battletoads

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection

Fuzion Frenzy

Gears Tactics

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge

BLINX: The Time Sweeper

That collection of games includes old classics like Fuzion Frenzy and recent AAA games. The bundle is a great way to grow your library or to help a friend or family member get started if you grab them a PC or gaming handheld as a gift.

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Gaming handhelds are eligible

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The X25 bundle can be claimed after purchasing any eligible PC running Windows 11, but I'd argue that it's best paired with a gaming handheld PC. Those types of devices are going to be popular gifts over the coming months. They allow you to take many of your favorite games on the go and are also a comfortable way to enjoy your favorite titles around your home.

Many of the games included in the bundle support XBOX Play Anywhere, meaning you can play them on your Windows PC and XBOX consoles. Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Gears of War: Reloaded, and The Elder Scrolls Online all support XBOX Play Anywhere.

There are some notable games that do not support XBOX Play Anywhere, meaning their Windows and XBOX versions are treated separately. Call of Duty: WWII, Fallout 76, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, and Minecraft Dungeons are the biggest games from the bundle to not support XBOX Play Anywhere.

Our Managing Editor Jez Corden just re-reviewed the XBOX Ally X after using the gaming handheld for the past year. He called the gaming handheld "a fantastic device, a perfect companion for any XBOX player with a big Xbox Play Anywhere library."

That praise makes the XBOX Ally X arguably the best Windows PC to pick up when looking to claim the X25 bundle.

Terms and conditions

To get the free games, you need to purchase an eligible PC. Microsoft outlines the requirements:

"Eligible PCs include new Windows PCs and handhelds pre-installed with Windows Home and new Windows PCs pre-installed with Windows Pro running on NVIDIA RTX Spark silicon. Refurbished Windows PCs, and PCs purchased from unauthorized resellers, online marketplaces, liquidators, or auction websites, are not eligible."

The promotion runs from November 2, 2026 until December 31, 2026. You have to be in the United States to claim the games.

To claim the games, you'll have to open the Microsoft Store app on Windows 11. No later than November 30, 2026, the bundle will appear on eligible PCs and give you a chance to claim all 25 games.

Before you make any plans to purchase a PC to claim the free games then return the computer, Microsoft notes that it may revoke promotional benefits if a purchase is returned, canceled, or incomplete for other reasons.

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