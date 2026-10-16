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Gears of War: Reloaded will soon be free to download for Xbox's 25th Anniversary.

Microsoft recently shared a lengthy roadmap detailing massive changes coming to Windows 11 over the course of November 2026. They include new Photos app features, improvements to the Search app, expanded phone integration, and enhanced performance for gaming.

Plus, Microsoft is also offering a special surprise for PC players during this time in honor of Xbox's 25th anniversary as part of these updates. Starting in November, customers who buy eligible Windows 11 PCs will be able to claim PC versions of 25 Xbox games with a total value of over $500.

This collection includes classics like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Minecraft Dungeons, and Gears of War: Reloaded, to name a few.

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Who is eligible for the free Xbox PC games?

This free collection of games (all digital, no discs) will only be valid with the purchase of select Windows devices sold from participating U.S. retailers from November 2, 2026, to December 31, 2026. Microsoft describes in its small print that offers to 'claim this collection' for your eligible device in the Microsoft Store app will be available until November 30, 2026.

You must activate your PC and claim the digital game bundle for your Microsoft account by December 2, 2027. You'll be able to check aka.ms/XBOXbundle on November 2, 2026, for game compatibility, system requirements, ratings, and full offer terms.

When you claim these titles, their PC versions will be linked to your Microsoft account and will become playable on any compatible Windows PC. Plus, some select titles will also be playable on Xbox Series X|S consoles with Xbox Play Anywhere support.

Note that some devices eligible for this giveaway will not be able to play all the games within this collection.

Christmas is coming early for Xbox fans in November

This free Xbox giveaway list is already stacked with some incredible titles from the few confirmed titles alone. We have Gears of War: Reloaded, the HD remaster of the iconic third-person shooter that still holds up today with its brutal gunplay, gritty story, and addictive multiplayer.

There's also Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, the first HD remaster of the first Halo that completely retains the gameplay of the original game while improving its graphics. Plus, unlike Halo: Campaign Evolved, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary comes with PvP multiplayer modes to keep players busy long after beating the campaign.

Then there's The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, Bethesda Softworks' magnum opus of an open-world RPG that people still play to this day for its immersive world and lore, engaging gameplay, and near-infinite modding compatibility.

Skyrim Special Edition - Trailer - YouTube Watch On

We also have the cutesy Minecraft Dungeons, which is a fun, beginner-friendly ARPG that combines the hack-and-slash and looting gameplay of Diablo with the universe of Minecraft. Finally, we have Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition, a full-blown remaster of the genre-revolutionizing real-time strategy game that features co-op, competitive multiplayer, mods, and full crossplay.

With such high-profile games, I can't wait to see what the rest of the free Xbox games being given away by Microsoft are as we inch closer to Xbox's 25th anniversary. Needless to say, it's going to be one heck of a birthday party.

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