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A couple of brands have become the most recognizable names in the mini PC space, but new challengers like VZMORE are appearing with surprisingly capable hardware. One standout is the iX9 Max with Intel's Core Ultra 9 185H processor and 24GB of RAM, earning a five-star review from our sister site, ITPRO.

Now, thanks to an early Black Friday promotion, the VZMORE iX9 Max is available for $797.16 with code IX9WINDBFOFF at Amazon (down from $1,099) and the same price from VZMORE using the same code (normally $949). UK shoppers can also reduce the price to £755.16 at Amazon UK with code IX9WINDBFOFF or VZMORE's local store.

Why reviewers were impressed by the iX9 Max

Sideview of the VZMORE Mini PC iX9 Max's ports. (Image credit: ITPRO (Alun Taylor) | VZMORE)

VZMORE's iX9 Max has already made a strong first impression, earning a five-star review from our colleagues at Windows Central's sister site, ITPRO, who highlighted its performance with demanding workloads and found it compared favorably with established competitors, including Geekom's A9 Max.

Its large vapor-chamber cooling system and raised design help keep it cool while keeping fan noise to a minimum, making it a good fit for office work and other productivity-heavy tasks, including content creation.

Beyond performance, the iX9 Max includes a 1TB SSD for plenty of storage, an additional SSD slot if you need even more, multiple USB ports for peripherals, HDMI outputs for external monitors, Ethernet connectivity for wired networking, an SD card reader, Wi-Fi 7 for the fastest wireless routers, and Bluetooth 5.4 for accessories. It also ships with Windows 11 Pro, if you need it over Home.

Is its RAM upgradeable? No, the VZMORE Mini PC iX9 Max's 24GB RAM is soldered in place, so it can't be removed.

Is it good for gaming? The iX9 Max can surprisingly run certain 3D games like Grand Theft Auto 5 and Counter-Strike 2 at 1080p with an average framerate of 53 FPS, but you will need to set the graphics settings to low to achieve that smoothness. As for modern titles, it will need to rely on Intel XeSS upscaling and low/medium graphics presets to run 3D titles like Hogwarts Legacy and Forza Horizon 6 at 40 FPS.

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