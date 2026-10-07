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For 48 hours during Amazon's Big Deal Days event (don't call it Prime Day), Samsung's fastest-ever (up to 14,700MB/s) 9100 PRO M.2 solid-state storage drives have dropped in price twice. Right now, the 1TB 9100 PRO is down to $196.64, which is edging somewhat closer to the lower prices I preferred before the memory crisis, so it's actually a great time to buy.

These are PCIe Gen 5 drives, which provide the fastest read and write speeds for commercial storage drives, as long as you have a compatible motherboard. If not, they'll fall back to PCIe 4.0 and can be transplanted into an upgraded rig later. Similarly, the 2TB 9100 PRO has dropped to $334.99, which seems like it would sting, but is a relatively decent price for double the space.

For those with more of a stretchy budget, you could also spring for more space, since the 4TB 9100 PRO is 'down' to $734.99. You can see where the value multiplier starts to slip, but it's still slightly better than it has been in the past. If you're lucky enough to own one of the rarer motherboards with two PCIe 5.0 slots, you'd perhaps consider picking up two 2TB drives instead.

On the other hand, you could go completely overboard and grab the 8TB 9100 PRO for.. $2,279.50. That's not a typo. It might be listed as a deal, but that's still within the realms of fantasy for most, especially when the dollars-per-gigabyte metric falls off so hard.

Then again, I know people with these kinds of drives. They're usually in massive home server units, powering self-made servers, but these things do sell. Either way, I have a couple of the 1TB 9100 PRO drives in mine and my wife's desktop PCs, and they've been running strong since day one. It was an expensive adoption, but I've had no regrets. This price is much more like it.

Do I need Prime membership for Big Deal Days? To enjoy all Prime Day discounts, you'll need a paid membership or, if you haven't previously registered, a 30-day free trial.

Amazon Prime: Free 30-day trial New members can enjoy exclusive Prime Day discounts for free and cancel anytime. After the trial, membership is $14.99/month plus tax. Includes access to games via Prime Gaming alongside Prime Video and Prime Music. Read more Read less ▼

How long does Amazon Prime Big Deal Days last? Amazon has launched this year's Prime Big Deal Days event with 48 hours of more exclusive deals, which started on Tuesday, October 6, and runs until Wednesday, October 7, 2026

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