I managed to get my average-sized hands on a below-average sized controller this past week, as the Xbox Nano Controller prepares for lift off.

Microsoft revealed the Xbox Nano Controller a short while ago, but it had leaked a fair bit even before then via patents and regulatory filings. The pint-sized pad is a unique offering from team green, and it actually gives us a glimpse into how their thinking is evolving for their gaming operation in general.

The Xbox Nano Controller is CUTE, and hides a secret - YouTube Watch On

The Xbox Nano Controller goes on sale on November 4, 2026 for the United States, United Kingdom, and other select markets, arriving right in time for Christmas. The Xbox Nano Controller is priced at $49.99 (via Amazon US here), comes with all the standard Xbox inputs, albeit without vibration motors or removable batteries.

We're still putting it through its paces before a full formal review, but initial impressions are positive. There's one feature here that isn't even activated yet ... though. Let's get into it.

Super cute, with super caveats

It's a small boi. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

Yes, this controller is indeed Nano by name, and Nano by nature. It's roughly the same width as a standard Xbox controller, but it has a much shorter profile, with ergonomic palm grips that feel good in the hand even as an adult.

The thumbsticks, buttons, triggers, and bumpers are all slimmed down, but are positioned nicely making it easy to differentiate by feel alone. Actuating the triggers is easy because of the way they're lipped, and the bumpers are slightly raised rather than flush, which makes rolling your finger between them intuitive in motion.

As mentioned, there are no vibration motors this time around, however, as they naturally couldn't fit inside. The battery cell doesn't have a listed lifespan on the page, so we're still testing it out, but I've been abusing it a fair bit over the past week and still have 20% left which is impressive. I'm still working on a more in-depth analysis there.

Speaking of "a work in progress," for some reason, Microsoft has strangely tried to hide the fact this controller supports Wi-Fi direct capabilities for Xbox Cloud Gaming.

It's pretty damn fun, but don't dip it in your tea. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

Indeed, as shared by The Verge and clarified by our own sourcing, Microsoft will soon reveal its Google Stadia-like capabilities for gamepad connections direct to your Wi-Fi, eliminating the latency of Bluetooth. By connecting directly to the servers over the internet, you eliminate some additional jumps your controller would otherwise have to do to reach the game. I'm told all future Xbox controllers will come with this tech as standard, including the Xbox Elite Controller Series 3, which is likely also imminent for reveal.

The Wi-Fi direct capabilities will only be available in the United States initially, and only in testing, before going global in the coming weeks and months ahead.

In any case, this is a really nice addition to the Xbox controller lineup. It's going to be ideal for travel due to its weight and size, and is easily pocketable. It might also be a better option for younger gamers with smaller hands. Microsoft has been marketing it against Minecraft Dungeons 2, which offers a glimpse at how they're thinking about positioning it.

I'll put together a full review in the coming days, but early impressions are very solid!

Xbox Nano Controller: $49.99 at Amazon The Xbox Nano Controller is up now for preorder at major retailers, offering a portable way to access your games without the hassle of a bigger, beefier home controller. See at: Amazon

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