PS5 games are now running on the Xbox One through emulation — Does Microsoft's 2013 console have enough power?
PS5 emulation has made its way to Xbox One, with Quake II and Marvel Cosmic Invasion running on Microsoft's older console.
I recently covered how PS5 games are now running on the Xbox Series X, made possible by Xbox’s Developer Mode and an AI-driven port of KytyPS5, a PC-based emulator adapted for Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps.
Performance on the Series X leaves a lot to be desired, with Astro Bot running at around 10 FPS. The project is still early in development, so we can expect performance to improve over time. But 10 FPS on a Series X isn’t exactly playable, which raises the question: How does the Xbox One fare?
Somehow, PS5 emulation works on the Xbox One
Over on X (formerly Twitter), @Maccosomo, the person responsible for porting KytyPS5 to the Series X, has also managed to get the emulator running on the Xbox One. They’ve been playing lighter titles like Quake II and Marvel Cosmic Invasion, which don’t demand as much from the hardware.
It’s worth mentioning that you likely won’t be able to play demanding PS5 titles like Astro Bot on an Xbox One; the CPU and GPU power just isn’t there. But with a PS5 emulator now running on an Xbox One, I’d be interested to see what else is possible.
Maybe PS4 emulation on an Xbox One? To me, the PS4 was Sony’s last great console, packed with fantastic games like Spider-Man and The Last of Us. That doesn't exist yet, but given the AI-driven modding we’re seeing, it feels only a matter of time. Xbox has even acknowledged this trend with Xbox Labs, a new initiative focused on exploring AI-driven games and mods.
That said, as cool as this is, it’s mostly for the novelty of it. I wouldn’t expect much else to emerge in this specific scene. However, I could see Nintendo Switch emulation appearing on an Xbox One, especially since we already have it working on the Series X and, I believe, the Series S.
Do let me know your thoughts. Is all of this getting out of hand, or is it exciting? Let me know in the comments, and be sure to take part in our poll below:
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Adam is a Psychology Master’s graduate passionate about gaming, community building, and digital engagement. A lifelong Xbox fan since 2001, he started with Halo: Combat Evolved and remains an avid achievement hunter. Over the years, he has engaged with several Discord communities, helping them get established and grow. Gaming has always been more than a hobby for Adam—it’s where he’s met many friends, taken on new challenges, and connected with communities that share his passion.
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