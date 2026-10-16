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It feels like the emulation scene is having a moment. Not long after reports surfaced of a PlayStation 5 emulator running on the Xbox Series X, we now have a Nintendo Switch emulator appearing on the platform as well.

Similar to the PS5 port, this requires you to be in Developer Mode. The emulator appears to be based on Eden, with gameplay footage showing Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Wonder, and Metroid Prime Beyond successfully booting.

I covered the possibility of a Nintendo Switch emulator arriving on Xbox just a few months ago, though that specific project never really materialized. However, given the current landscape of AI-assisted development, I wouldn’t be surprised if this is a straightforward UWP port of Eden, brute-forced into existence through vibe coding.

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Emulation is always a tricky topic to discuss. Many people get a bit cagey about it, and it’s no surprise, given that the scene is rife with piracy. But emulation itself isn’t illegal. Assuming you can legitimately source your copies of the games, this could actually be a great way to experience titles that would otherwise be exclusive to Nintendo hardware.

O emulador de Switch no Xbox Series X está muito bom. Gostei pic.twitter.com/4wyhTQvEtkOctober 16, 2026

As for the state of this specific emulator, not much is known yet. I just happened to stumble across a post on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing it. If I had seen this a year ago, I would have jumped out of my seat in shock. But honestly, it’s par for the course given the current technological landscape, and even Xbox’s own admission of these AI-driven experiments through Xbox Labs.

It is a wild timeline to have both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 capable of emulating a Nintendo Switch. I must admit, that is a shock. But with that said, I’d love to hear how you feel about this.

Would you emulate a Nintendo Switch on your Xbox console, or would you rather stick to the proper hardware? Let me know in the comments, and be sure to take part in our poll!

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