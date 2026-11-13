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There was a time when we'd recommend the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x any day of the week for its snappy performance with Qualcomm's efficient Snapdragon X processor, 16+ hour battery life, and an impressive build quality that helped it punch well above its original $759.99 retail price.

Lately, however, the Slim 3x has been tough to find in stock in first-party retailer listings, and ongoing component shortages have pushed prices anywhere from at least $849.99 to $1,249.99.

Thankfully, Lenovo has brought this Copilot+ PC back down to earth with an early Black Friday deal. Using the eCoupon code FLASHSALE7 at checkout drops the IdeaPad Slim 3x price to $664.99 at Lenovo when paired with 'cart threshold savings'. That's a massive 45% ($535) off!

Why buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x?

A closer view of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3x laptop. (Image credit: Tom's Guide (Stevie Bonifield) | Lenovo)

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x pairs a Snapdragon X processor with 16GB of RAM and Qualcomm's capable integrated Adreno graphics, delivering plenty of performance for everyday multitasking, productivity work in office apps, and heavy browser tab sessions.

For its display, you get a 15.3-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS touchscreen with a 16:10 aspect ratio that gives you some extra vertical space for reading and editing than a traditional 16:9 desktop monitor would, while an anti-glare coating cuts down on reflections in brighter rooms.

Otherwise, a 512GB SSD offers enough space for typical use, with ports for expandable storage if you need it. Plus, it offers roughly 16.5 hours of battery life on a single charge and an NPU rated for 45 TOPS to handle local AI tasks, qualifying it as a Copilot+ PC. It's a respectable spec sheet for the price, and definitely worth considering.

Should I wait for Black Friday for a better deal? Considering it's rarely sold these days by other official retailers, I'd recommend taking advantage of Lenovo's deal while it lasts, as there's no guarantee it will remain in stock at Lenovo by the time Black Friday "officially" starts on November 27, 2026.

Who is this laptop for? This laptop is recommended for traveling or remote workers looking to tackle productivity on the go and for casual use (watching streams and movies, reading ebooks, researching online). It was once recommended for users looking to save, but the RAM Crisis significantly hiked its launch MSRP, making it easier to recommend while it's on sale.

Can its RAM and SSD be replaced? The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x RAM is soldered, so it can't be replaced. Its 512GB SSD can be swapped with a larger option later.

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