Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4's campaign early access is out, and people are... actually loving it?

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In news that absolutely nobody saw coming (ok well the skeptics among us), the new Call of Duty game has launched to overwhelmingly positive reviews.



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 kicked off its campaign early access yesterday ahead of the full lunch on October 23, and the online reception has been nothing short of glowing. Considering the feedback for the franchise recently has been that story modes have felt rushed and an afterthought as Warzone and Zombies have seemingly took priority, critics are calling Modern Warfare 4 one of the best campaigns the series has seen in years.

Steam reviews are looking great

(Image credit: Valve)

Over on Steam, early access user reviews are currently sitting at an unprecedented 82% "Very Positive" rating. Meanwhile, major review outlets like IGN are praising Infinity Ward for delivering a focused, brutal, and genuinely emotional conclusion to the rebooted Modern Warfare saga.



Our own Call of Duty virtuoso, Cole Martin has published her spoiler free first impressions, and while she's held fire on a final review score until the full game is available, she's full of praise for the campaign "I repeatedly found myself gasping at every turn, surprised by the hows and whys that led up to the events of this blockbuster finale."



RELATED: 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4' story campaign is truly a cinematic masterpiece — a BIG return to form (spoiler-free impressions)

Social media reaction has been equally surprised.

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The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Campaign is easily one of the best Call of Duty campaigns in a long time. Intense, brutal, and a wild story. Insane. GG. https://t.co/2h45HsegW9October 16, 2026

Long-time players who have been following the series since 2003 have commented that the game feels like a genuine technical and narrative evolution rather than the standard annual production line approach.

Absolutely Wild to see a Call of Duty game with 81% positive reviews with this community. The Modern Warfare 4 Campaign is Legendary https://t.co/qtUBnaHSZxOctober 17, 2026

Infinity Ward seems to have pulled off the unthinkable: making Call of Duty fans happy.

Now time will only tell if the multiplayer and Warzone integration will maintain this goodwill and upward trajectory for the franchise when the full game drops on October 23. But for now, the Modern Warfare saga looks to be going out on a high note.

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