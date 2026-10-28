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TL;DR Logitech unveiled a new MX Master 4 Developer Edition with coding-themed engravings and developer Easter eggs.

The mouse retains the full feature set of the standard MX Master 4, including Windows 11 haptics support.

The MX Master 4 Developer Edition is available for pre-order now for $119.99.

One of the most talked-about mice of 2026 now has a developer edition. The Logitech MX Master 4 earned a near-perfect score from our colleagues at Tom's Guide back in February. The mouse then received a significant upgrade that allows its haptics to work with Windows 11.

The Logitech MX Master 4 Developer Edition has several Easter eggs and nods to developers, such as syntax annotations and markup tags that are laser-etched onto the mouse. It also features some important dates along the bottom of the mouse, including 09.17 (Linux kernel release date) and !04.01 (World Backup Day).

The mouse went live on Logitech's website this week, but it's currently only available for pre-order. The Logitech MX Master 4 Developer Edition is expected to start shipping on October 31, 2026.

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As for the mouse itself, it has the same feature set as the regular Logitech MX Master 4. It's a premium mouse with a bunch of customization options and a DPI that can be set from 2,000 to 8,000. It's the successor to the Logitech MX Master 3S, which Tom's Guide called the king of mice.

The mouse has a plethora of buttons and wheels that can be customized, including setting commands on a per-app basis.

The side of the Logitech MX Master 4 has a touchpad for gesture controls and a button that opens Logitech's control ring (which can be used to perform commands).

The Logitech MX Master 4 was one of the first devices to support haptics on Windows 11. The new haptic system sends feedback signals when you perform certain actions on a PC. For example, toggling a setting on or off in the Windows Settings app makes supported hardware give a little bump.

Pre-order Logitech MX Master 4 Developer Edition: $119.99 at Logitech - US, Canada & Mexico Logitech's flagship mouse has a wide range of buttons and wheels that can be customized to different commands, as well as a gesture pad on the side. The developer edition of the mouse has nods to coding and development as well as a unique colorway.

What are haptics on Windows 11?

The new haptics in Windows 11 are a subtle addition that improves the overall experience of using a PC. Our Senior Editor Zac Bowden discussed the feature right after it launched:

"This is the kind of quality of life upgrade that I love to see. Windows has sorely lacked niceties like this in its UI and UX design over the last couple of years, so it's great to see Microsoft back on the horse and taking pride in the overall Windows experience like this. It's not a necessary addition, but it's an addition I'm so glad they've added regardless."

The new haptic system requires supported hardware. The Logitech MX Master 4 was among the first wave of supported devices, alongside the Surface Laptop 8. The new Surface Mouse also supports haptics.

Logitech is sending over a Logitech MX Master 4 for us to take a closer look at. I'm excited to have a mouse that adds a bit of color to my mostly black accessory setup.

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