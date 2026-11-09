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The RAM Crisis continues to worsen, driving the prices of our beloved PC gaming upgrades we took for granted to unaffordable levels for the common man.

Fortunately, Newegg's latest offering from its ongoing Black November Doorstopper campaign has unlocked a massive sales bundle for a plethora of highly sought-after PC gaming components, including a CPU with 8 cores and 4.2 GHz clock speeds, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD, to name a few.

One of our favorite deals from this package is the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D that's now 33% off for $299.00 at Newegg (was $449.00). This powerhouse of a CPU, coupled with a capable GPU like the GIGABYTE Gaming Radeon RX 9070 GRE (now available for $499.00 at Newegg), will ensure your rig has the power to run demanding PC games like Cyberpunk 2077 at high settings while keeping your computer from overheating using efficient power management.

Should I wait for Black Friday for a better deal? Newegg's Black November Doorstopper deals will last less than 15 hours once a day's particular product deal goes live. So unless you're willing to risk waiting until Black Friday for potentially a better deal on any of these components, I highly recommend striking this bundle now while it's hot.

Do they come in limited quantities? Yes, they do. Once the limited number of Newegg Doorstopper discounted units are sold, their deal ends and the item returns to its retail price.

How long will Newegg's Black November Doorstopper event last? Newegg's Black November Doorstopper event will last until November 30, 2026.

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