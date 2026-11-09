The Ryzen 7 7800X3D just crashed to $299 in Newegg’s Black Friday sale — it instantly sold out, but you can still grab a 1TB SSD for under $200 [Update]
The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, Samsung Pro 990 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, Radeon RX 9070 GPU, and other vital components for high-end PC gaming have escaped RAMpocalypse price hikes thanks to Newegg's 30-50% Doorstopper discounts
(November 11, 2026, 12:20 PM EST): All the items in this deal have sold and returned to their normal prices, except the 1TB SAMSUNG 990 PRO with Heatsink, which is still on sale for $199.00 at Newegg.
The RAM Crisis continues to worsen, driving the prices of our beloved PC gaming upgrades we took for granted to unaffordable levels for the common man.
Fortunately, Newegg's latest offering from its ongoing Black November Doorstopper campaign has unlocked a massive sales bundle for a plethora of highly sought-after PC gaming components, including a CPU with 8 cores and 4.2 GHz clock speeds, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD, to name a few.
One of our favorite deals from this package is the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D that's now 33% off for $299.00 at Newegg (was $449.00). This powerhouse of a CPU, coupled with a capable GPU like the GIGABYTE Gaming Radeon RX 9070 GRE (now available for $499.00 at Newegg), will ensure your rig has the power to run demanding PC games like Cyberpunk 2077 at high settings while keeping your computer from overheating using efficient power management.
"Meaningful upgrades, such as a new proprietary controller and support for PCIe Gen 4, drive drool-worthy performance on this humble PC component that's worth an upgrade if you're a PC enthusiast, dedicated gamer, content creator, video editor, data scientist, or 3D modeler." ~ Chuong Nguyen, former writer
Windows Central Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
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"Dominate any game at any level, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D offers ultimate performance with 8 cores, 16 threads, and up to 5.0GHz boost clock backed up with 96MB L3 cache." ~ Ben Wilson, Senior Editor
Windows Central Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
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"The GPU is built for gamers worldwide, offering forward-thinking options like RDNA 4 performance, AMD FidelityFX ™ Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4), and an incredibly cool fan system that means you’ll barely notice it." ~ TechRadar
TechRadar's Editorial
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"The Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 C36 performs just as well as it looks -- maybe even a bit better." ~ Zhiye Liu, News Editor, RAM Reviewer & SSD Technician at Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
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This motherboard will make a fitting, compatible home for all the components in this roundup thanks to its efficient power delivery, speedy 2.5 Gbps networking Ethernet, and future-proofed M.2 PCIe 5.0 x4 slot.
Tom's Hardware's coverage
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Give your rig the power it needs to run all the advanced components in this roundup using this non-modular power supply, capable of 550 Watts of continuous power at 85% efficiency under typical loading conditions. It also comes with a 5-year warranty.
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Should I wait for Black Friday for a better deal?
Newegg's Black November Doorstopper deals will last less than 15 hours once a day's particular product deal goes live. So unless you're willing to risk waiting until Black Friday for potentially a better deal on any of these components, I highly recommend striking this bundle now while it's hot.
Do they come in limited quantities?
Yes, they do. Once the limited number of Newegg Doorstopper discounted units are sold, their deal ends and the item returns to its retail price.
How long will Newegg's Black November Doorstopper event last?
Newegg's Black November Doorstopper event will last until November 30, 2026.
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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