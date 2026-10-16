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NVIDIA's RTX Spark has arrived, and tons of laptops are quickly equipping themselves with this superchip to take advantage of its NVIDIA AI, RTX graphics, and unified memory to improve their productivity and gaming performance.

Antonline is getting in on the launch-day action by offering Microsoft Surface and Lenovo laptops packed with the RTX Spark, and we've rounded up Antonline's available RTX Spark offers for your perusal.

Do note that some of Antonline's RTX Spark laptop offers are only up for pre-order, while others are not in stock yet, so check back on its website frequently for stock updates.

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NVIDIA RTX Spark N1X 18-core Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra 15": $3,299.99 at antonline

This 15-inch PixelSense Touchscreen laptop comes with an NVIDIA RTX Spark N1X with a 5120-core GPU and 18-core CPU, an NVIDIA Blackwell RTX 5120-core Graphics card, 32GB of Unified Memory, and 1TB Storage.

NVIDIA RTX Spark N1X 20-core Lenovo Pro 9n 15.3" WQXGA Touchscreen Notebook: $4,499.99 at antonline

This advanced Lenovo Pro 9n Notebook features a 15.3 WQXGA Touchscreen, 64GB RAM, 2TB Storage, and an NVIDIA RTX Spark N1X with a 6144-core GPU and 20-core CPU for improved productivity and gaming.

NVIDIA RTX Spark N1X 18-Core Lenovo Pro 9n 15.3" WQXGA OLED Touchscreen Copilot+ laptop: $2,999.99 at antonline

This configuration of the Lenovo Pro 9n laptop features its display with an OLED Touchscreen, 32GB RAM, 1TB Storage, and an NVIDIA RTX Spark with a 5120-core CPU and 18-Core CPU to help you master its Copilot+ features when conducting research, meetings, or content creation.

What is the RTX Spark?

A Lenovo Yoga laptop equipped with the RTX Spark chip. (Image credit: Cale Hunt | Windows Central)

The RTX Spark is a brand-new ARM-based superchip platform designed by NVIDIA to make a PC more efficient when running high-end PC games and local AI-workflow tasks securely without compromising its performance.

The RTX Spark has an NVIDIA Grace CPU that can support up to 20 cores for boosted performance efficiency, and its Blackwell-generation RTX GPU has gaming performance rates on par with the RTX 5070 graphics card,

Additionally, the RTX Spark can support up to 128GB of unified RAM between its CPU and GPU, and it can generate up to 1,000 TOPS to boost its power when running local AI workflows.

RTX Spark selling points. (Image credit: NVIDIA)

One of our tech experts, Zac Bowden, recently benchmark-tested the RTX Spark and concluded that, and I quote, "RTX Spark is a super interesting chipset. It's forward leaning in a lot of ways, built on the Arm64 architecture that delivers serious performance and great efficiency. While its N1X CPU is just okay, its Blackwell RTX GPU really shines.

This is the first time we've seen RTX 4070-5070 level performance in an SoC that is this small and efficient. It's optimized for AI workloads, which is its strongest workflow by far. Quantized AI models run great, and with up to 128GB of unified memory, most mainstream models will fit entirely on the GPU without a hitch."

Zac also mentions that while it's great for content creators and gamers, the RTX Spark is best recommended for workers who run AI models locally all day, develop software, crunch complex data, and manage source code using thin laptops.

So, If you're one of those hard-working data crunchers in need of a powerful productivity laptop, then laptops built with the RTX Spark are for you.

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