The Windows Central Podcast breaks down what we really think of Surface Laptop Ultra and RTX Spark

In this episode of the Windows Central Podcast, Daniel Rubino and Zac Bowden regroup following a week of extensive hands-on hardware testing and benchmarking. The central focus is the initial review wave for the Surface Laptop Ultra and the broader Nvidia RTX Spark mobile platform.

Zac details his full review of the Surface Laptop Ultra, highlighting its MacBook-inspired design improvements, haptic touchpad, outstanding audio, sleep battery efficiency, and magnetic USB-C connector—while contrasting its 2,000-nit Mini-LED display against competing Tandem OLED panels. Daniel shares first impressions of two rival RTX Spark flagships: the ultralight 3.9 lb ASUS ProArt P16 and the robust HP OmniBook Ultra 16.

The hosts dig into real-world local AI and agentic workflows (including tests with Hermes Agent and local LLMs), explain the critical architectural advantage of configurable unified memory allocations for GPUs, discuss gaming performance with DLSS/frame gen, and showcase the newly launched ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X20 handheld console bundle featuring XREAL AR glasses.

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[ 01:44 ] – Introduction: Daniel and Zac kick off Episode 407, outlining their week spent benchmarking and testing retail RTX Spark laptops and handhelds.

– Daniel and Zac kick off Episode 407, outlining their week spent benchmarking and testing retail RTX Spark laptops and handhelds. [ 05:51 ] – Surface Laptop Ultra Design & Build: Zac breaks down the chassis aesthetics, MacBook Pro styling parallels, lack of a notch, seamless lid lip design, and weight (4.5 lbs).

– Zac breaks down the chassis aesthetics, MacBook Pro styling parallels, lack of a notch, seamless lid lip design, and weight (4.5 lbs). [ 08:00 ] – The Mini-LED Display: Deep dive into Microsoft’s 2,000-nit Mini-LED panel, evaluating ghosting zones (1,344 dimming zones), glossy reflections, and comparisons to Tandem OLED screens.

– Deep dive into Microsoft’s 2,000-nit Mini-LED panel, evaluating ghosting zones (1,344 dimming zones), glossy reflections, and comparisons to Tandem OLED screens. [ 13:09 ] – Battery Life & Standby Sleep Performance: Real-world longevity on the 92 Wh battery (10–12 hours light use) and standout sleep endurance matching Apple Silicon.

– Real-world longevity on the 92 Wh battery (10–12 hours light use) and standout sleep endurance matching Apple Silicon. [ 15:18 ] – Magnetic Breakaway USB-C: Testing the breakaway angle, data capabilities, and custom charging brick interoperability.

– Testing the breakaway angle, data capabilities, and custom charging brick interoperability. [ 18:04 ] – RTX Spark CPU & Gaming Benchmarks: Breakdown of 20-core multi-threaded CPU output versus single-core scores, plus gaming results with DLSS in titles like Cyberpunk 2077 (approaching RTX 4070/5060 laptop levels).

– Breakdown of 20-core multi-threaded CPU output versus single-core scores, plus gaming results with DLSS in titles like Cyberpunk 2077 (approaching RTX 4070/5060 laptop levels). [ 25:59 ] – Local AI & Unified Memory Allocation: Why configurable system RAM sharing to the GPU CUDA cores enables large local LLM deployment that traditional gaming laptops cannot match.

– Why configurable system RAM sharing to the GPU CUDA cores enables large local LLM deployment that traditional gaming laptops cannot match. [ 29:11 ] – Agentic AI Experiments: Practical workflows with Hermes Agent, desktop automation in Photoshop, automatic folder cleanup, and local data safety risks.

– Practical workflows with Hermes Agent, desktop automation in Photoshop, automatic folder cleanup, and local data safety risks. [ 46:00 ] – Speakers, Haptics & Missing Copilot+ Features: Praise for the class-leading haptic signals and audio alongside the notable delay of Windows Recall and semantic search on RTX Spark.

– Praise for the class-leading haptic signals and audio alongside the notable delay of Windows Recall and semantic search on RTX Spark. [ 53:56 ] – ASUS ProArt P16 Review Preview: Daniel highlights the 3.9 lb featherweight design, dual-fan thermals, 4K anti-reflective touch options, and port selection.

– Daniel highlights the 3.9 lb featherweight design, dual-fan thermals, 4K anti-reflective touch options, and port selection. [ 58:50 ] – HP OmniBook Ultra 16 Breakdown: Frame build quality, rear tower exhaust design, Zero-Lattice Gen 2 keyboard, and compact 140W GaN charger.

– Frame build quality, rear tower exhaust design, Zero-Lattice Gen 2 keyboard, and compact 140W GaN charger. [ 01:06:08 ] – PCIe SSD Speed Shootout: Massive speed discrepancies across devices—Surface’s 14,000 MB/s drive vs. HP's 10,000 MB/s and ASUS’s variable read speeds.

– Massive speed discrepancies across devices—Surface’s 14,000 MB/s drive vs. HP's 10,000 MB/s and ASUS’s variable read speeds. [ 01:14:55 ] – ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X20 Handheld Impressions: Translucent chassis, 7.4-inch 120Hz anti-reflective OLED panel, Z2 Extreme performance, and testing the bundle with XREAL AR glasses.

– Translucent chassis, 7.4-inch 120Hz anti-reflective OLED panel, Z2 Extreme performance, and testing the bundle with XREAL AR glasses. [01:24:02] – Live Audience Q&A: Viewer questions regarding boot/restart bugs, NVMe expansion, OneDrive Microsoft 365 storage allocation backlash, and future low-tier RTX Spark silicon.

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