Click for next article

We have found a deal on the HP Omnibook X Flip 2-in-1 laptop with AMD Ryzen AI 9 CPU, 2K OLED display, and 32GB RAM

Best Buy's "Deal of the Day" every once in a while has a discount so insane that it's worth taking advantage of ahead of Black Friday, and one such deal has arrived for the HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1 laptop configured with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 (2026), 32GB RAM, and a 2K OLED display.

Over 60 customers at Best Buy have given this laptop perfect review scores despite its steep $1,849.99 MSRP, thanks to its insanely smooth multitasking performance, crisp display, and fast memory, and it can now be yours with a 46% discount for $999.99 at Best Buy.

Why buy this laptop?

Hp OmniBook X Flip specs (Image credit: HP)

For starters, this configuration of the HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1 laptop is armed with the latest AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 processor and 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM. This allows it to make short work of heavy computing workloads like editing 4K videos, opening multiple browser tabs, streaming media, and more without much slowdown.

The HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1 laptop also qualifies as a Copilot+ PC as it comes with an NPU rated for 50 TOPS. This allows it to breeze through local AI assignments and manage internal resources more efficiently.

Other notable features include a 2K, 60Hz OLED touchscreen that displays images and videos with vivid contrast and deep blacks, a strong battery life up to 15 hours, and a sturdy 2-in-1 hinge that seamlessly transforms the laptop from a note-taking pad to a tent-shaped PowerPoint presenter.

If you can overlook its limited 512GB SSD storage and noisy fans while working under extreme pressure, then we highly recommend the HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1 laptop, configured with AMD Ryzen AI 9 465, for any serious typist looking to get work done asap, especially now that its obscene MSRP is at a more reasonable price.

Should I wait for Black Friday for a better deal? Even if you're hesitant to buy before Black Friday, Best Buy's 'Price Match Guarantee' may allow eligible customers to request a refund of the difference if Best Buy lowers its own price during the applicable return window: "If our price goes lower during the holiday season, we’ll match it."



Additionally, there's no telling if this "Deal of the Day" discount will stay up after today (they do sometimes, but only very rarely). So if you're desperate for a premium-grade workhorse laptop and can't wait until Black Friday, then I'd recommend taking this 42% deal on the HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1 laptop.

Can it's RAM and SSD be swapped out? The 32GB RAM is permanently soldered onto the motherboard, so it can't be removed from the laptop. The laptop's 512GB SSD can be removed and swapped for a greater 1TB/2TB SSD later if you need more storage.

Is it compatible with stylus pens? Yes, it is, specifically MPP 2.0 stylus pens. However, you will need to buy them separately, as this laptop being spotlighted doesn't come with one.

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.