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GTA VI earned a historic 99 on Metacritic, backed by overwhelming praise from critics across the gaming industry.

GTA VI is finally here, and I have never seen such effusive praise for a game. GTA VI earned a 99 on Metacritic, matching the highest-ever rating for a game (original Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time). Perfect score after perfect score has flooded the web, praising Rockstar for GTA VI.

"GTA 6 proves once again that Rockstar is simply light-years ahead of the pack with one of the most immersive simulation sandbox games ever realized," said our Managing Editor Jez Corden in our GTA VI review.

GTA VI is one of the most anticipated games of all time. Years of rumors and delays led to memes about everything we got before GTA VI, but based on the reviews of the game, the wait was worth it.

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You could make countless posters and advertisements of purely 5-star reviews for GTA VI without any shortage of source material.

As you'd expect, the biggest gaming outlets reviewed GTA VI. But the game's launch is such a cultural event that NPR, Bloomberg, and other publications that aren't primarily known for gaming coverage weighed in as well.

GTA VI reviews

Our review (5/5) : "A game so good I asked our tech team if I could somehow give it 11/10."

: "A game so good I asked our tech team if I could somehow give it 11/10." IGN (10/10) : "After three weeks and over 120 hours playing it, I’m still hopelessly hooked, absorbing the world at walking speed like a tourist in a new town."

: "After three weeks and over 120 hours playing it, I’m still hopelessly hooked, absorbing the world at walking speed like a tourist in a new town." GamesRadar+ (5/5) : "GTA 6 is the highest-fidelity sandbox of its generation. Rockstar has built an open world of truly astonishing scale, scope, and quality."

: "GTA 6 is the highest-fidelity sandbox of its generation. Rockstar has built an open world of truly astonishing scale, scope, and quality." EuroGamer (5/5) : "A game of opposites and awe, minute detail and impossible scale, Rockstar pushes back the horizon of video games once again with GTA 6."

: "A game of opposites and awe, minute detail and impossible scale, Rockstar pushes back the horizon of video games once again with GTA 6." GameSpot (10/10) : "GTA 6 is an astonishing open-world action game that I’d wager won’t be outdone until Grand Theft Auto 7."

: "GTA 6 is an astonishing open-world action game that I’d wager won’t be outdone until Grand Theft Auto 7." The Guardian (5/5) : "With realism that defies belief, this vast game easily accommodates its trademark foulmouthed, OTT chaos – as well as new empathy for the fugitive couple at its centre"

: "With realism that defies belief, this vast game easily accommodates its trademark foulmouthed, OTT chaos – as well as new empathy for the fugitive couple at its centre" Bloomberg : "It turns out that the secret ingredients to a great game are a lot of money, time and talented people."

: "It turns out that the secret ingredients to a great game are a lot of money, time and talented people." NPR: "There is a gloss on it that feels like love."

I don't want to spoil anything in GTA VI, so I've selected excerpts from reviews without sharing specifics about the plot. From what I've seen, reviewers have avoided sharing major spoilers for the game, but it's always good to be cautious about what you read if you want to go into GTA VI blind.

GTA VI's score on Metacritic is impressive, but what stands out is how universally praised the game is from top to bottom. I've seen games earn praise for graphics, storytelling, or specific standout aspects, but each review of GTA VI adds a layer of perfection to the game.

The overwhelming praise for GTA VI makes me expect a wave of counter-reviews and hot takes in the coming days. Whenever a game, movie, or TV show receives this level of hype, there are always people eager to push back against the consensus. I suggest ignoring the clickbait.

But considering GTA VI faced nearly impossible expectations to begin with, players probably have little to worry about.

Grand Theft Auto 6: $79.99 at Amazon Grand Theft Auto resumes its generation-defining role after over a decade on hiatus. GTA 6 is monstrously ambitious, expertly executed, and simply sublime. Don't read reviews. Just go buy it. See at: Amazon US

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