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Microsoft has just announced a set of new Windows 11 preview builds that are packing some notable improvements and changes that are now in testing with Insiders. This week's preview builds come packing an upgraded set of settings for sound and audio devices on Windows, enhanced cross device features that sync with your phone, and new family safety options.

First up, Microsoft has introduced a new design for the volume sliders that appear in the Sound Settings area of Windows Settings. The sliders now also show audio activity for when music or video is playing in the background while you configure your settings, making it easier to dial in exactly where you want your volume.

Microsoft is also porting over more Control Panel sound settings to Windows Settings, including the ability to set default devices, and the ability to allow hardware acceleration for devices that support it.

The new live audio activity indicator. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Here's a list of the new sound settings coming to Windows 11:

We've updated the design of the volume sliders in Sound Settings so that they display audio activity on the side when audio is playing.

If your audio device supports hardware acceleration, an option to allow hardware acceleration is now available in the Advanced section of the device's properties.

section of the device's properties. You can now configure exclusive mode for an audio device in the Advanced section of the device's properties, so you don't have to go to Control Panel.

section of the device's properties, so you don't have to go to Control Panel. You can now configure adaptive communication sound levels, which reduce the volume of other sounds when communications activity is detected, directly in Settings.

The option to set an audio device as the default sound device for communication now always appears in Properties. The option is unavailable if the device is already the default instead of being hidden.

We've updated the text for allowing audio devices to make it clearer.

We've added a new banner when mono audio is enabled to make it clear that some properties don't take effect while mono audio is active.

We've updated the All sound devices page: You can now change default devices from this page. We've adjusted the page design so that you can filter whether you're viewing input or output devices. We've added toggles so that you can choose whether to hide or show disabled, disconnected, and unplugged devices.

page: We've also updated the input and output audio properties pages in Settings to include jack information for devices that need it.

Another new feature in testing is the ability to quickly download the Windows app for a phone app that appears in the Taskbar via Phone Link. If you use the cross-device sync features that comes with Phone Link, hovering over an open app such as your phone's browser on the Taskbar will now let you quickly pick up where you left off without missing a beat.

Quickly resume web browsing activity from your phone from the Taskbar! (Image credit: Microsoft)

In addition to the new sound settings, Microsoft has announced major upgrades to the family safety features in Windows 11. The company says family safety is a top priority for the company, and is addressing key issues and concerns from parents.

Key areas of focus include:

Parental approvals for offerings like screen-time extensions, app access, and purchases now happen faster, so kids aren’t left waiting and parents stay in control.

We restored clear visibility into web and app activity so parents can trust what they see in their reports.

Made spending more transparent, with wallet balances.

We also gave adults in a family more control over their own experience, making it far easier to add, manage, or leave a family group

"Each of these improvements came from a real family experience — from issues parents told us mattered most: speed, accuracy, control, transparency, and peace of mind." Microsoft Distinguished Engineer, Rob Mauceri said. "This is the compounding effect of a team that treats every piece of customer feedback as a commitment to do better."

These improvements are welcome to see, and a sign that Microsoft continues to modernize and improve Windows 11 for the masses. These improvements are part of Microsoft's ongoing Windows K2 effort, which is focused on fixing Windows 11's biggest flaws.

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