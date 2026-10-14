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Microsoft Teams will soon have a new feature that will deliver high-quality video to event attendees. An upcoming update to Teams will add the option to share videos directly from OneDrive.

At the moment, sharing video during Teams events often requires screen sharing or embedding videos in PowerPoint. The first solution lowers quality and the second requires extra work. Being able to share a video directly from OneDrive will provide a smoother experience while also improving quality.

Microsoft detailed through the Microsoft 365 Message Center (archived here):

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"Microsoft Teams will soon support sharing video directly from OneDrive during Teams events. Organizers and producers using Manage what attendees see can load videos from OneDrive and present them on stage without screen sharing a local media player or embedding videos in PowerPoint. This improvement provides smoother, higher-quality video playback for attendees and simplifies event production through built-in video playback controls."

The feature is expected to start rolling out in early November and should be available to all users by the end of December.

I run an American football team and we study film from games and practices. But because we are not attached to a specific school or building, our players and coaches are spread across the area. That makes film study events easier to schedule, but there are limits to presenting remotely. One of the biggest drawbacks is video quality.

In the past I've had to share my screen and play videos on my desktop, which is both awkward for me and a poor viewing experience for attendees. Videos shared this way can appear laggy and have lower resolution than videos played natively on a device.

I switched away from Microsoft Teams for film study a few years ago due to other changes made to Teams, but support for sharing videos directly from OneDrive will make me try Teams again.

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